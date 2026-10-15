Russia Hits Ukraine’s Izmail Port, Two Cargo Ships, Moscow Says
(MENAFN) Russia said its forces hit the port of Izmail and two dry-cargo ships allegedly ferrying military supplies toward Odesa in overnight strikes, the Russian Defense Ministry announced Thursday.
The ministry said in a statement that drone attacks on Ukrainian port facilities and vessels were continuing through the night.
“Overnight, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continued to launch drone strikes against Ukrainian port infrastructure and maritime vessels utilized by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
“The strike in the Odesa region hit port infrastructure at Izmail—facilities used for unloading and storing military and dual-use cargo intended to supply the Ukrainian Armed Forces,” it said.
The ministry gave no further details on the identities of the vessels, the extent of the damage or whether anyone was hurt.
The ministry said in a statement that drone attacks on Ukrainian port facilities and vessels were continuing through the night.
“Overnight, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continued to launch drone strikes against Ukrainian port infrastructure and maritime vessels utilized by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
“The strike in the Odesa region hit port infrastructure at Izmail—facilities used for unloading and storing military and dual-use cargo intended to supply the Ukrainian Armed Forces,” it said.
The ministry gave no further details on the identities of the vessels, the extent of the damage or whether anyone was hurt.
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