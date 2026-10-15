Nestle India Shares Tumble 9 Pc Despite Expected Q2 Earnings

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 15 (IANS) Shares of Nestle India plunged as much as 9 per cent in intra-day trade on Thursday after the FMCG major announced its September quarter results, with investors appearing disappointed despite earnings broadly meeting Street expectations. The stock hit an intra-day low of Rs 1,260 before trimming losses, even as the company reported strong double-digit growth in profit, revenue, and EBITDA.

The decline came despite the stock's strong recent run. Prior to Thursday's fall, Nestle India shares had gained nearly 6 per cent in October and were up around 13 per cent in FY27 so far.

The stock had touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,553 on August 7, 2026, and a 52-week low of Rs 1,159 on April 2, 2026.

The stock, however, recovered part of its losses as trading progressed. During noon trade, Nestle India shares were quoted 4 per cent lower at Rs 1,329, with trading volumes of about 54.10 lakh shares on the NSE. The broader market remained firm, with the Nifty trading 1.7 per cent higher at around 23,015.

On the earnings front, Nestle India reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,026.70 crore for the September quarter, marking a 36.3 per cent increase from Rs 753.20 crore reported in the corresponding period last financial year.

Revenue from operations rose 20.5 per cent year-on-year to Rs 6,782.17 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 5,630.23 crore a year earlier.

Export sales grew 22 per cent to Rs 267.3 crore, contributing to the company's overall revenue growth. The company's operating performance also remained strong. EBITDA climbed 31 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,615.48 crore from Rs 1,232.74 crore in the year-ago period.

Meanwhile, total expenses increased 17 per cent to Rs 5,405.51 crore from Rs 4,620.63 crore a year earlier. The rise was primarily driven by higher raw material consumption costs and other operating expenses.