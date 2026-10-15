Kerala Home Minister Chennithala Asks BJP Councillor To Apologise To Lop Gandhi

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 15 (IANS) Kerala Home Minister, Ramesh Chennithala, on Thursday demanded that BJP councillor R. Sreelekha withdraw her defamatory remarks against Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and apologise as complaints against her mounted over the insult to the Congress MP and over hurting Hindu sentiments.

“What happened to her? Rahul Gandhi is a prominent Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition whom people across India admire, respect and hold in high regard. She should withdraw her remarks against Rahul Gandhi and render an apology,” he said.

"One day she resigns and the next day she withdraws her resignation,” Chennithala added, referring to Sreelekha's decision to resign as a BJP councillor and her subsequent withdrawal of the resignation, which had also triggered a political controversy in the state.

The controversy erupted after Sreelekha made derogatory remarks comparing LoP Gandhi's actions during a protest in New Delhi to the agitation caused by drug consumption.

Speaking at a BJP protest meeting in Punalur in Kollam district on Wednesday, she alleged that the leader was displaying the agitation and performing the 'Thandava' associated with drug consumption.

The remarks triggered protests from Congress leaders, who accused her of insulting LoP Gandhi and hurting Hindu religious sentiments by linking the 'Thandava', the divine, energetic cosmic dance of Lord Shiva, to drug-induced agitation.

UDF leader and councillor, K.S. Sabarinadhan, on Thursday lodged a complaint with the Thiruvananthapuram Police Commissioner, stating that Sreelekha's remarks insulted LoP Gandhi and hurt religious sentiments of Hindus.

He had earlier demanded that she withdraw the statement, warning that he would pursue legal action if she failed to do so.

The Youth Congress has also approached the police.

Its state vice-president Vishnu Sunil Pandalam filed a complaint with the Director General of Police, seeking registration of a case against Sreelekha.

Reports have also emerged that another complaint has been registered against her in Kollam in connection with the defamatory remarks.

The controversy comes amid political tensions following Sreelekha's brief resignation as a BJP councillor and her subsequent decision to withdraw it.

Chennithala's remarks have added a fresh political dimension to the dispute, with the Congress demanding an apology and action over the defamatory statement and insult to Hindu sentiments.

Police action in the complaints is expected to determine the next course of the matter.