HM Shah Hails Aid For Naxal-Affected Divyangs In Chhattisgarh Under Seva Sankalp Abhiyan

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday addressed a ceremony for people affected by Naxalism in Chhattisgarh via video conferencing, highlighting the Union government's commitment to heal the long-standing wounds left by Left-Wing Extremism.

Speaking on the occasion of the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, organised to mark 25 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public service both as a Chief Minister and as the Prime Minister of India, HM Shah said service initiatives are being undertaken across the country.

He expressed satisfaction that the programme in Chhattisgarh is specifically identifying tribal brothers and sisters who became persons with disabilities due to Naxal violence -- those who lost their limbs, developed hearing difficulties, or lost their eyesight -- and is arranging artificial limbs and other assistive devices to help them lead better lives.

“On the completion of 25 years as Head of Government by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, such Seva Sankalp Abhiyans are being run across the country. I am delighted that under this, tribals in Chhattisgarh who suffered disabilities due to Naxalism are being provided with prosthetics,” HM Shah said while addressing Naxal-affected people and other Divyangjan.

He also appreciated the efforts of the state government and all institutions associated with the campaign.

HM Shah expressed complete faith that these efforts would help begin a new chapter of happiness in Bastar. He noted that the Chhattisgarh government has made sincere efforts to transform Bastar once again into a land of sports and cultural vibrancy.

Recalling his own visit to the Bastar Olympics, he said that where once the atmosphere was dominated by the sound of guns and the fear of extremism, today thousands of young men and women are participating in sports and keeping their rich traditions alive.

Through the revival of tribal art and culture in Bastar, a major effort has been made to reconnect the people with their roots.

The Home Minister pointed out that the results of these efforts have been encouraging. He recalled a recent testimony of a beneficiary, shared on social media:“After three years, I am now able to lift a glass with my own hand and drink water by myself.”

HM Shah said hearing this filled his heart with joy -- a feeling he could not adequately describe in words.

Providing details of rehabilitation and development measures, the Home Minister informed that approximately 8,526 Naxalites have surrendered so far. Bank accounts have been opened for nearly 7,500 persons who earlier had none. Incentive amounts have been given to 782 persons, jobs have been provided to 455 persons, and land has been allotted to 129 persons.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, houses have been given to 2,014 families. Skill-development training has been imparted to more than 2,300 tribal youth. Nearly 6,700 new ration cards have been issued, free electricity connections have been provided to 2,800 families, 372 new road projects have been started, and 670 bridges are under construction. Aadhaar cards have been issued to 48,526 people, and several panchayats have been given awards for outstanding performance.

HM Shah further announced that more than 500 security camps set up earlier would gradually be converted into development centres.“The very places where our security forces once sat to protect you will now house officers of the Government of India and the Government of Chhattisgarh. From these centres, they will look after children's health, ensure education, create employment opportunities for youth, purchase forest produce from tribals at fair prices, and arrange free foodgrain distribution. When these public-service centres become fully functional, I am confident that our resolve to take Bastar forward will be fulfilled,” he said.

He heartily thanked the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh for organising the programme and bringing a new ray of hope into the lives of thousands of Naxal-affected families.

He also expressed deep gratitude, on behalf of the Union Home Ministry, to associate institutions from Jaipur for their invaluable contribution in providing artificial limbs and other assistance.

Acknowledging the irreparable losses suffered by those affected by Naxal violence, HM Shah said the PM Modi-led government would extend all possible help to such people.

He stressed that the end of Naxalism does not wipe out the suffering endured over five decades.“We must heal the wounds wherever this suffering has left its mark. We must make efforts to help those affected rebuild their lives and ensure they can live with dignity. We must provide artificial hands to enable people to work again with their new hands, and artificial legs to help them stand on their own feet once more,” he said.