Viral Video Claiming Rs 11 Crore 'Bid' For Barmer Sarpanch Post Triggers Row

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 15 (IANS) A video from Langera Gram Panchayat in Rajasthan's Barmer district has gone viral on social media amid preparations for the upcoming Panchayati Raj elections.

The video allegedly shows discussions about money being offered to secure an uncontested election to the sarpanch post, with claims that the amount rose from Rs 1 crore to Rs 11 crore. However, the video has not been officially verified. IANS has not authenticated the video.

According to reports, the video is said to be from a meeting held on October 11, during which villagers were discussing issues related to education, employment, and village development.

During the meeting, a proposal emerged to offer money in connection with the sarpanch post. The claim suggests that the discussion began with an offer of Rs 1 crore to facilitate the selection of a sarpanch without a contest.

The amount reportedly increased to Rs 5 crore and subsequently to Rs 11 crore. However, these claims remain unverified.

Another claim circulating alongside the video suggests that one person offered to pay Rs 5 crore within three days. The video allegedly includes a discussion inviting people willing to pay the proposed amount to come forward for the sarpanch post.

The authenticity of these claims has not been independently established.

The sarpanch seat in Langera Gram Panchayat is reserved for a woman under the general category. The alleged bidding has triggered questions on social media about electoral transparency and the democratic process.

If money was indeed being discussed as a means of securing an uncontested selection, the matter could raise serious concerns about the integrity of the electoral process.

Following the video's circulation, claims have also emerged that villagers did not accept the alleged bidding arrangement and insisted that the sarpanch should be selected through the electoral process.

However, no official statement or administrative confirmation regarding this claim has been made so far. The video, with claims that the amount reached Rs 11 crore, has become a talking point in Barmer.