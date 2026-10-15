Anjali Patil Calls 'Selvi's' Reception In Korea 'Incredible' After Double Win At Busan International Film Festival

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 15 (IANS) National Award-winning actor and producer Anjali Patil has described the reception of her Tamil film 'Selvi' in Korea as“incredible” after the film won two awards at the 31st Busan International Film Festival.

Directed by Sailesh Rathnakumar, the film bagged the Taipei Film Commission Award and the Hylife Vision Award, marking a significant achievement for the filmmaker's debut feature. Speaking about the film's win, Anjali said,“Sailesh has worked the hardest to bring this story to reality, and he deserves these wins. It's his first, and we received feedback from people at the Taipei Film Commission that it doesn't come as a surprise to see a debut with so much finesse and style. It's hard to believe that this is a debut.”

“We have always had that kind of confidence in him, and that makes us feel even prouder and more confident about whatever we are going through or will be going through or working on. As a producer, it gives you enough strength to keep working and keep making things that matter, with utmost honesty, attention, and love. The honor and love that we have received from Korea, its audiences, cinephiles, and the young generation of cinephiles is incredible. So, we kind of received this on behalf of all the people.”

Director Sailesh Rathnakumar shared,“Having my first feature film premiere at Busan was a big moment for me, and winning these two awards makes it even more special. 'Selvi' is a story I really wanted to tell, and I'm grateful to Anjali for believing in it and supporting the film as a producer. This recognition means a lot to the entire team, who worked hard to bring the story to the screen. I'm happy that the film has found a connection with audiences here, and I hope it continues to reach more people as we take it to other festivals.”

Directed by Sailesh Rathnakumar, the film had its world premiere at the festival on October 9, 2026. Produced by Anjali Patil, who also plays the lead role, 'Selvi' follows a migrant home-care nurse who works in the homes of affluent families. Her shifts can stretch from 12 to as long as 72 hours, leaving her with little control over her own life. When an incident from her past comes back into focus, she is forced to deal with a difficult situation. The film explores migration, friendship, caregiving, and the choices people make to survive.

The film stars Anjali Patil alongside Swathy Krishnan, Vinoth Kishan, Archana Padmini, Semmalar Annam, and Mekha Rajan. 'Selvi' is set to screen at the 50th São Paulo International Film Festival.