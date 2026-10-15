Australia, Jordan Seek Closer Defense, Trade Cooperation
(MENAFN) Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Jordan’s King Abdullah II discussed expanding cooperation in defense, trade and climate action during talks in Canberra on Wednesday, according to a joint statement.
Both leaders welcomed efforts to deepen defense relations through military training, technology exchange, defense industry partnerships, joint operations and counterterrorism initiatives. They also denounced terrorism and violent extremism.
The discussions covered developments across the Middle East, with the two leaders expressing concern about rising tensions and emphasizing the need to reduce escalation through diplomatic engagement.
Australia condemned Iran’s attacks on Jordan and voiced its support for the kingdom.
The leaders also reiterated their backing for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, opposed the annexation of the West Bank and the forced displacement of Palestinians, and called for the full implementation of the Gaza Peace Plan alongside unrestricted humanitarian assistance.
They further reaffirmed their commitment to Syria’s unity and sovereignty, supported Lebanon’s efforts to reinforce state authority, and condemned Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia.
During opening remarks at Parliament House, Albanese said "it's never been more important for countries to work together in the interests of international security," emphasizing the importance of cooperation in defense, security, humanitarian assistance, natural resources and energy.
Both leaders welcomed efforts to deepen defense relations through military training, technology exchange, defense industry partnerships, joint operations and counterterrorism initiatives. They also denounced terrorism and violent extremism.
The discussions covered developments across the Middle East, with the two leaders expressing concern about rising tensions and emphasizing the need to reduce escalation through diplomatic engagement.
Australia condemned Iran’s attacks on Jordan and voiced its support for the kingdom.
The leaders also reiterated their backing for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, opposed the annexation of the West Bank and the forced displacement of Palestinians, and called for the full implementation of the Gaza Peace Plan alongside unrestricted humanitarian assistance.
They further reaffirmed their commitment to Syria’s unity and sovereignty, supported Lebanon’s efforts to reinforce state authority, and condemned Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia.
During opening remarks at Parliament House, Albanese said "it's never been more important for countries to work together in the interests of international security," emphasizing the importance of cooperation in defense, security, humanitarian assistance, natural resources and energy.
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