Macron Recognizes Youth Concerns Amid Nationwide High School Protests
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron has recognized the “legitimate anxieties” of young people amid nationwide high school demonstrations, while criticizing violent incidents during the protests, government spokesperson Maud Bregeon said Wednesday.
According to Bregeon, Macron believes the concerns raised by students have been “politically exploited and transformed into urban violence.”
The president also condemned what he described as “unacceptable scenes” of violence during the demonstrations, particularly those witnessed on Tuesday, the spokesperson added.
Macron has instructed the government to deliver “clear and concrete answers” in the coming weeks. The planned response includes steps to safeguard teachers and an evaluation of school facilities.
The government has so far assigned 2,000 substitute teachers out of the 3,000 it had promised to recruit, Bregeon said.
Earlier on Wednesday, Education Minister Edouard Geffray reported that more than one-third of the planned substitute teachers had already begun working with students.
Protesters are calling for increased funding for education and opposing Parcoursup, the platform used for university admissions.
Macron appealed to demonstrators to maintain calm and respect both people and public and private property.
Since the protests began, more than 6,800 people, most of them minors, have been detained, according to reports. France’s national police watchdog, IGPN, has also launched 24 investigations into allegations of police violence.
According to Bregeon, Macron believes the concerns raised by students have been “politically exploited and transformed into urban violence.”
The president also condemned what he described as “unacceptable scenes” of violence during the demonstrations, particularly those witnessed on Tuesday, the spokesperson added.
Macron has instructed the government to deliver “clear and concrete answers” in the coming weeks. The planned response includes steps to safeguard teachers and an evaluation of school facilities.
The government has so far assigned 2,000 substitute teachers out of the 3,000 it had promised to recruit, Bregeon said.
Earlier on Wednesday, Education Minister Edouard Geffray reported that more than one-third of the planned substitute teachers had already begun working with students.
Protesters are calling for increased funding for education and opposing Parcoursup, the platform used for university admissions.
Macron appealed to demonstrators to maintain calm and respect both people and public and private property.
Since the protests began, more than 6,800 people, most of them minors, have been detained, according to reports. France’s national police watchdog, IGPN, has also launched 24 investigations into allegations of police violence.
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