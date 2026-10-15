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Advisor To Prime Minister, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Meets State Secretary Of Germany's Foreign Office

Advisor To Prime Minister, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Meets State Secretary Of Germany's Foreign Office


Date: 2026-10-15 04:28:48

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Advisor to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari, met on Wednesday with State Secretary of the Federal Foreign Office of the Federal Republic of Germany, Dr. Geza Andreas von Geyr, who is visiting the country.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them, particularly in the fields of economy, investment, security, and defense.

The meeting also addressed the latest regional developments, particularly diplomatic efforts and joint coordination aimed at de-escalation and the promotion of security and stability in the region.

Advisor to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed the State of Qatar's support for all diplomatic efforts and endeavors aimed at a solution that guarantees freedom of maritime navigation and paves the way for a comprehensive agreement achieving sustainable peace in the region.

Qatar Germany

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Gulf Times

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