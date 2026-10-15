Qatar Airways Group Signs Inaugural Japanese Financing Agreement With Partners HSBC And JP Lease

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Airways Group has marked a major milestone in aircraft financing with the signing of its inaugural Japanese Operating Lease with Call Option (JOLCO) transaction, covering three Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft. HSBC and JP Lease Products & Services Co., Ltd. (JLPS) were integral partners in the financing, with HSBC acting as debt arranger and sole lender, and JLPS underwriting and arranging the JOLCO equity.

In a statement, the group said that the signing marks the first of three transactions planned under Qatar Airways Group's inaugural JOLCO programme in Japan, supporting a total of seven aircraft. JLPS is serving as equity arranger across the programme. The transaction establishes the Group's presence in the Japanese aircraft financing market and further strengthens its financial partnerships across Asia.

The transaction represents more than a financing milestone. Qatar Airways Group's entry into the Japanese JOLCO market demonstrates confidence in the airline from a highly selective investor community that supports top-tier airline credits. This first-of-its-kind agreement represents the Group's financial strength, credibility, and ability to attract diversified sources of international capital, and sets a positive precedent for the wider investment community.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Hamad Ali Al Khater, said: "We view the JOLCO market as a strategic long-term funding source and expect to maintain a consistent presence as we finance future fleet investments and growth opportunities.

"This transaction provides Qatar Airways with an important foothold in the Japanese financing market, offering access to a deep pool of capital on extremely attractive financial terms. It further diversifies our funding sources, broadens our investor base, and positions the Group to support its future aircraft financing requirements efficiently and competitively."

JP Lease Products & Services Co., Ltd. President and Chief Executive Officer, Teiji Ishikawa, said: "Japanese investors look first at the credit of the airline. Qatar Airways is a strong credit, and investors in Japan welcome this transaction. We are very pleased to have arranged the equity for the airline's first JOLCO. We do not see this as a single transaction. It is the start of a long-term programme, and we will continue to support Qatar Airways in the Japanese market for many years to come."

HSBC Qatar Chief Executive Officer, Abdul Hakeem Mostafawi, said: "Building on HSBC's longstanding strategic partnership with Qatar Airways Group, HSBC is pleased to support Qatar Airways Group's inaugural JOLCO. Our role as debt arranger and sole lender in this transaction demonstrates our sector expertise and ability to deliver tailored solutions that support fleet expansion, diversify funding sources, and connect leading airlines with global capital.

As Qatar Airways Group continues to expand its fleet and network, it remains focused on diversifying its funding sources and building long-term relationships with financial institutions and investors in Japan and beyond.

Qatar Airways JP Lease HSBC