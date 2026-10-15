Blast From ISIS Explosive Kills Two Iraqi Military Personnel in Kirkuk
(MENAFN) Two Iraqi servicemen, including a senior officer, were killed on Wednesday when an explosive device planted by remnants of the ISIS (Daesh) group detonated in Kirkuk province in northern Iraq, according to official reports.
Defense Ministry spokesman Yahya Rasool Abdullah identified the victims as Brig. Gen. Ahat Yasser Khudair Hussein, who led the Communications Command of the 11th Infantry Division, and Warrant Officer Moataz Shaheed Abbas.
The two personnel were killed while examining the location of an airstrike that struck a hideout used by ISIS cells in Zaghaitoun Valley late Tuesday. The explosive device had been left behind by the group, according to the ministry’s statement.
The ministry reaffirmed its commitment to tracking down the organization’s remaining members and disrupting the networks and resources that support them.
Iraq declared victory over ISIS in December 2017 after regaining all territory seized by the group since 2014. However, ISIS cells remain active and continue to conduct occasional attacks.
Defense Ministry spokesman Yahya Rasool Abdullah identified the victims as Brig. Gen. Ahat Yasser Khudair Hussein, who led the Communications Command of the 11th Infantry Division, and Warrant Officer Moataz Shaheed Abbas.
The two personnel were killed while examining the location of an airstrike that struck a hideout used by ISIS cells in Zaghaitoun Valley late Tuesday. The explosive device had been left behind by the group, according to the ministry’s statement.
The ministry reaffirmed its commitment to tracking down the organization’s remaining members and disrupting the networks and resources that support them.
Iraq declared victory over ISIS in December 2017 after regaining all territory seized by the group since 2014. However, ISIS cells remain active and continue to conduct occasional attacks.
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