Trump Says Iran War Ends Soon, Predicts Oil Price Drop
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump declared late Wednesday that the war with Iran is nearing its end and forecast a steep drop in oil prices once fighting stops.
Speaking to reporters in Montana, Trump said:
“The Iran war will end very soon … Soon, as they want it to end,” Trump told reporters in Montana.
“They’ll never have a nuclear weapon, and oil prices will drop like a rock.”
Earlier, at a rally in Montana, the president admitted he is unsure who in Tehran the United States is actually negotiating with as Washington works to bring the conflict to a close. He painted Iran’s military as gutted:
“They don’t have a navy. They don’t have an air force. Their army is decimated. Their leaders are gone.
“I should have probably left their leaders because I don’t know who the hell we’re negotiating with,” he said.
Trump also cast Iran as a once-dominant force in the Middle East that American military action has cut down to size.
“Iran was the bully of the Middle East,” he said, adding that the country was no longer as powerful as it had been.
He asserted that US strikes sank Iran’s entire naval fleet and left its warplanes unusable. By his count, Iran had 159 ships, none of which is still operational, and its fighter jets were destroyed on the ground at the country’s airfields.
Describing the scale of the damage, he added:
“You know, they were strong. Now they’re not so strong ... I said ‘we knocked it out,’ but they had exactly 159 ships. How many ships are laying at the bottom of the sea? You know, 159. So they had 274 quite good, but not like ours, quite good jet fighters. How many jet fighters are available for use today? Zero! You know where they are? They’re all scattered all over the beautiful runways of Iran. They’re all scattered in little tiny pieces all over the runways,” he added.
Speaking to reporters in Montana, Trump said:
“The Iran war will end very soon … Soon, as they want it to end,” Trump told reporters in Montana.
“They’ll never have a nuclear weapon, and oil prices will drop like a rock.”
Earlier, at a rally in Montana, the president admitted he is unsure who in Tehran the United States is actually negotiating with as Washington works to bring the conflict to a close. He painted Iran’s military as gutted:
“They don’t have a navy. They don’t have an air force. Their army is decimated. Their leaders are gone.
“I should have probably left their leaders because I don’t know who the hell we’re negotiating with,” he said.
Trump also cast Iran as a once-dominant force in the Middle East that American military action has cut down to size.
“Iran was the bully of the Middle East,” he said, adding that the country was no longer as powerful as it had been.
He asserted that US strikes sank Iran’s entire naval fleet and left its warplanes unusable. By his count, Iran had 159 ships, none of which is still operational, and its fighter jets were destroyed on the ground at the country’s airfields.
Describing the scale of the damage, he added:
“You know, they were strong. Now they’re not so strong ... I said ‘we knocked it out,’ but they had exactly 159 ships. How many ships are laying at the bottom of the sea? You know, 159. So they had 274 quite good, but not like ours, quite good jet fighters. How many jet fighters are available for use today? Zero! You know where they are? They’re all scattered all over the beautiful runways of Iran. They’re all scattered in little tiny pieces all over the runways,” he added.
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