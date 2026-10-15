Qatar Press Center: Messages Reflecting Confidence In Qatar's Ability To Overcome Challenges

The Qatar Press Centre (QPC) commends the content of the speech delivered by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani at the opening of the 55th annual session of the Shura Council. QPC affirms that the speech reflects a comprehensive strategic vision aimed at bolstering security and stability, safeguarding achievements, and continuing comprehensive development despite regional and international challenges.

QPC lauds the speech's messages of confidence in Qatar's ability to overcome challenges, grounded in strong institutions, a cohesive society, and a forward-looking national vision.

It emphasises that the State's inherent strengths and resilience enhance its capacity to manage crises responsibly and competently, transforming challenges into opportunities that support its development journey and consolidate its regional and international standing.

QPC also appreciates the praise expressed in the speech regarding the awareness and solidarity shown by citizens and residents during exceptional circumstances, as well as the commendation of the efficiency of the armed forces and security agencies-and the sacrifices made by their personnel-in defending the homeland and protecting its sovereignty; this reflects the readiness of national institutions and their ability to handle various developments.

Furthermore, QPC commends the directives in the speech to enhance the efficiency of the State's administrative apparatus, develop government work mechanisms, foster a culture of achievement and accountability, and link performance to results and outcome quality. It affirms that modernising government administration, leveraging digital transformation, and embedding efficiency and transparency improve services, accelerate project implementation, and strengthen institutional capacity to meet the demands of the coming phase.

QPC commends the high-level directives to diversify the economy, bolster the private sector and investment appeal, and develop the energy, food security, and digital transformation sectors. It also values efforts to improve education quality, empower youth, and reinforce national identity, recognising that investment in human capital underpins sustainable development.

QPC underscores the vital role of the national press and media in keeping pace with current developments, conveying facts credibly and objectively, sourcing information from reliable channels, and countering rumours and misinformation-thereby fostering societal awareness and public trust in institutions.

QPC emphasises that social cohesion, institutional efficiency, and mutual trust between leadership and the people are fundamental pillars for continuing the development journey, enhancing national preparedness, safeguarding achievements, and envisioning a more stable and prosperous future.

Qatar Press Centre annual session of the Shura Council