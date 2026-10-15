Qatar Committed To Achieve Sdgs

The State of Qatar affirmed its commitment to continuing to work with all countries and partners to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

This came in a statement delivered by Third Secretary at the Permanent Mission of the State of Qatar to the UN Mohammed Hassan al-Emadi before the Second Committee of the UN General Assembly during its 81st session, under agenda item 17 on sustainable development at UN Headquarters in New York.

Al-Emadi said that Qatar continues to implement its national plan, Qatar National Vision 2030, in pursuit of sustainable and inclusive development. He added that it also works towards a more diversified and sustainable economy and strengthening the role of all sectors by implementing the Third National Development Strategy 2024-2030.

He said that the State of Qatar reaffirms its commitment to enhancing multilateral development cooperation at the international level and is working to translate this commitment into practical steps through the long-term partnerships established by the Qatar Fund for Development with the UN system and international institutions.

He noted that multi-year partnerships with UN agencies reflect the State of Qatar's commitment to providing more flexible support, thereby advancing sustainable development.

Al-Emadi said that Qatar continues to play its role in hosting international conferences that contribute to advancing the global development agenda, including hosting the Second World Summit for Social Development in Doha in 2025 and preparing to host the High-Level Comprehensive Midterm Review of the Doha Programme of Action for the Least Developed Countries in March 2027.

Regarding the current situation in the region, he noted that Qatar had condemned the attacks carried out by the Islamic Republic of Iran against its sovereignty, territorial integrity and territorial waters, as well as attacks targeting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of brotherly countries.

He described these attacks as a flagrant violation of international law, international humanitarian law and the Charter of the UN, reiterating the need to comply with the provisions of UN Security Council Resolution 2817 (2026), including those relating to rights and freedom of navigation in accordance with international law, particularly through vital maritime routes.

He stressed that the obstruction of navigation poses a direct threat to the security of energy supplies and global food security.

The Third Secretary at Qatar's Permanent Mission to the UN affirmed that the country's priority remains containing the escalation and creating space for diplomatic efforts.

He noted that Qatar continues to engage with its partners to bring the positions of the parties closer together, establish common ground and reach a peaceful solution that preserves comprehensive and sustainable security, peace and stability in the region.

Al-Emadi also reiterated Qatar's condemnation in the strongest terms of the Houthi group's attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, in the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which resulted in injuries.

He described the attacks as a serious violation of Saudi Arabia's sovereignty and a direct threat to regional security, the safety of civilian objects and air navigation, reaffirming the State of Qatar's full solidarity with the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Sustainable Development Goals Qatar sustainability Third National Development Strategy 2024-2030