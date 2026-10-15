Houthi Missile Debris Injures Expatriate in Saudi Capital Riyadh
(MENAFN) An Arab expatriate sustained injuries on Wednesday after debris from a Houthi ballistic missile intercepted by Saudi defenses fell in Riyadh, damaging a residential building and a vehicle, according to Saudi authorities.
Saudi Civil Defense reported that emergency response teams were dispatched following the fall of missile fragments in the capital. Officials have not revealed the injured person’s nationality.
Earlier that day, Saudi-led coalition spokesman Maj. Gen. Turki al-Maliki announced that a ballistic missile launched by the Houthis toward Riyadh had been intercepted. Witnesses said they heard four explosions in the city after receiving alerts.
Saudi Arabia has experienced repeated missile and drone attacks amid escalating tensions with Yemen’s Houthi movement.
Since 2015, Riyadh has led a military coalition supporting Yemen’s internationally recognized government against the Houthis, who have controlled Sanaa and several other provinces since 2014. The latest escalation began in July after a truce established in 2022 collapsed.
Saudi Civil Defense reported that emergency response teams were dispatched following the fall of missile fragments in the capital. Officials have not revealed the injured person’s nationality.
Earlier that day, Saudi-led coalition spokesman Maj. Gen. Turki al-Maliki announced that a ballistic missile launched by the Houthis toward Riyadh had been intercepted. Witnesses said they heard four explosions in the city after receiving alerts.
Saudi Arabia has experienced repeated missile and drone attacks amid escalating tensions with Yemen’s Houthi movement.
Since 2015, Riyadh has led a military coalition supporting Yemen’s internationally recognized government against the Houthis, who have controlled Sanaa and several other provinces since 2014. The latest escalation began in July after a truce established in 2022 collapsed.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment