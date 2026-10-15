From AI To Autonomous Networks: Mobileum Spark Highlights The Next Frontier Of Telecom Intelligence

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Mobileum Inc. ("Mobileum"), a leading global provider of telecom analytics and network solutions, brought together telecom operators and industry leaders during its Mobileum Spark events series in Lisbon (Portugal) and Frankfurt (Germany), to explore how Artificial Intelligence (AI), Agentic AI and automation are transforming network operations and accelerating the evolution toward autonomous networks.

Focused on Risk Management & Fraud Prevention and Network Testing & Assurance, the events featured customer-led discussions, expert insights, and real-world use cases demonstrating how AI and advanced automation are helping operators address increasing network complexity, strengthen fraud prevention, improve service assurance, and drive operational efficiency.

A central theme across both events was the shift from reactive operations toward more predictive, proactive, and increasingly autonomous operations. Discussions highlighted the importance of trusted data, domain-specific intelligence, and AI-driven automation in turning network insights into faster decisions and actions.

"We want to use AI to find the problems we haven't already thought about. That's where it can have a bigger impact, freeing up our people to focus on delivering more valuable insights to the business," said a Tier 1 European MNO customer participating in Mobileum Spark event in Lisbon, Portugal.

"We are looking to AI to expand our automation capabilities, particularly in continuous testing, test configuration, and root cause analysis. These initiatives support our broader autonomous network strategy," shared a Tier 1 MNO customer that attended the Mobileum Spark event in Frankfurt, Germany.

The events also highlighted the expanding role of telecom operators in protecting the broader digital ecosystem. As AI-powered systems become increasingly sophisticated and autonomous, telecom networks provide a critical vantage point for detecting emerging agentic threats, identifying anomalous behaviors and combating AI-enabled fraud and scams. This creates an opportunity for telecom risk management to evolve into a critical line of defense in the age of super intelligence.

At the same time, applying AI to mission-critical telecom environments requires more than generic Large Language Models. Trusted AI must combine domain-specific intelligence with predictable controls, security by design, explainability and auditable decision-making, ensuring that increasingly autonomous systems operate within clear governance frameworks.

Mobileum is advancing this vision by combining deep telecom expertise with AI-powered analytics, Agentic Intelligence and advanced automation. Through solutions such as RAID for risk intelligence, SITE for automated testing and GlobalRoamer® for global connectivity testing and service assurance, together with its Active Intelligence Platform, Mobileum is helping operators identify emerging risks, automate complex workflows and translate insights into intelligent action.

Beyond operational efficiency, discussions also explored how telecom operators can leverage their wealth of network, identity, transactional and behavioral intelligence to create new services and revenue streams. With appropriate privacy and governance frameworks, trusted telecom intelligence can help banks, fintechs and other enterprises address growing challenges such as fraud prevention, customer intelligence and operational efficiency.

"The journey toward autonomous networks is about moving from insights to intelligent action, but doing so in a responsible way that operators can trust," said Bernardo Lucas, BU Head & Chief Marketing Officer, Mobileum. "At Mobileum, we believe AI's greatest potential goes beyond automating existing processes. It is about discovering risks we could not previously identify, making operations more intelligent and creating new sources of value. By combining domain-specific AI, Agentic Intelligence and trusted controls, we are helping operators make this transformation practical, secure and measurable."

Mobileum Spark reflects the company's commitment to collaborative innovation, bringing operators, technology providers and industry stakeholders together to exchange ideas, share experiences and jointly shape the future of telecom intelligence.

Through initiatives such as Mobileum Spark, Mobileum continues to help operators accelerate AI adoption, strengthen digital trust and advance toward more intelligent, secure, and autonomous operations.

About Mobileum Inc.

Mobileum is a leading provider of Telecom analytics solutions for roaming, core network, security, risk management, domestic and international connectivity testing, and customer intelligence. More than 1,000 customers rely on its Active Intelligence platform, which provides advanced analytics solutions, allowing customers to connect deep network and operational intelligence with real-time actions that increase revenue, improve customer experience, and reduce costs. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Mobileum has global offices in Australia, Germany, Greece, India, Japan, Portugal, Singapore, UK, and United Arab Emirates. Learn more at.

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