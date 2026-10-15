Tourism Malaysia And Alipay+ Partner To Accelerate Malaysia's Digital Tourism Transformation

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Tourism Malaysia and Alipay+, the unified wallet gateway of Ant International, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to accelerate cross-border commerce and digitalise merchant engagement across Malaysia's tourism economy.

As Malaysia welcomes visitors for Visit Malaysia 2026–2027 (VM2026–2027), this partnership merges Tourism Malaysia's destination marketing with Alipay+'s global wallet ecosystem and AI capabilities. It aims to create a highly intelligent digital journey, connecting international travellers directly with local operators as well as Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), strategically distributing visitor spending beyond major hubs to support the broader economic goals of VM2026–2027.

Mr. Mohd Amirul Rizal Abdul Rahim, Director General of Tourism Malaysia, said:“Digital technologies continue to reshape the way people plan and experience travel, and Tourism Malaysia remains committed to embracing innovative solutions that enhance visitor convenience and engagement. This initiative makes it easier for travellers to discover Malaysia and access tourism-related benefits through a seamless digital journey, supporting our broader efforts under VM2026–2027 to strengthen Malaysia's competitiveness as a smart tourism destination. By leveraging digital platforms with extensive international reach, we can engage travellers more effectively while showcasing Malaysia's diverse tourism experiences to a wider global audience.”

The MoU builds on Alipay+'s significant momentum within Malaysia's digital commerce ecosystem. In the first half of 2026, over 600,000 merchants, primarily SMEs, received payments from Alipay+ partner wallets and bank apps, marking a year-on-year increase of over 70%. Furthermore, traveller spending via DuitNow surged by more than 60%, establishing Alipay+ as the largest contributor to inbound QR transactions nationwide. Currently, Alipay+ connects over 2 billion user accounts with 150 million merchants across 210 destinations, and operating through major national schemes like PayNet.

Mr. Michael Guo, Alipay+ General Manager for Southeast Asia, South Asia and ANZ, Ant International, added:“Cross-border commerce is evolving beyond the moment of payment. AI can now connect a traveller's intent with the right destination, business and offer. Through our collaboration with Tourism Malaysia, we are helping local businesses not only accept international payments, but also to actively engage global customers, creating more opportunities for Malaysian businesses, particularly SMEs, to participate in the growth of cross-border travel and commerce.”

A core component of the collaboration is Alipay+ Voyager, an AI travel agent embedded within travellers' digital wallets. Alipay+ Voyager will surface Tourism Malaysia-verified cultural, culinary, and experiential offerings tailored to individual interests, creating a new digital channel to reach international customers at the moment of discovery. To further incentivise exploration, Tourism Malaysia will also launch an exclusive AI-powered travel subsidy programme, allowing visitors to converse directly with the digital agent to unlock benefits for accommodation, transportation, and attractions. Alipay+ Voyager also simplifies the day-to-day experience – for example, visitors can access local ride-hailing services directly via their embedded AI agent, without having to download additional apps, and also get triple protection covering timeout, no-shows, and long waits.

Tangible Benefits for Malaysian Businesses

As part of the MoU, Malaysian merchants, big and small, all across the country will benefit from the growing number of visitors for VM2026-2027:

Direct access to global travellers - Tourism Malaysia and Malaysian businesses become visible directly within leading global e-wallets in the Alipay+ ecosystem From payments to active engagement - AI agent Alipay+ Voyager surfaces verified offerings, connecting travellers with businesses beyond major hubs; and with personalised deals across the travel journey driving higher intent engagements SME growth engine - Exclusive campaign with 20% savings via PayNet's DuitNow encourages discovery and transactions at small local shops

Through these initiatives, Tourism Malaysia reinforces its commitment to cultivating a connected, inclusive digital commerce ecosystem that benefits both the national economy and the everyday traveller, beyond the Visit Malaysia 2026–2027 campaign.

About Tourism Malaysia

Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board, also known as Tourism Malaysia, is an agency under the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture Malaysia (MOTAC). It focuses on promoting Malaysia as a preferred tourism destination and has, since its establishment, played a significant role in strengthening the country's presence and competitiveness in the global tourism landscape.

Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026) underscores Malaysia's commitment to sustainable tourism development, in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs). The campaign aims to showcase the nation's diverse natural attractions, rich cultural heritage, and vibrant tourism offerings, while driving inclusive growth and long-term value for local communities and industry stakeholders.

For more information, visit Tourism Malaysia's website and social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube, and TikTok.

About Alipay+

Ant International's Alipay+ is a unified wallet gateway with cross-border payment and digitisation services that help connect global merchants to consumers. Consumers enjoy seamless payment, a broad choice of deals and the convenience of digital services using their preferred payment app while travelling abroad. Small and medium-sized businesses may use Alipay+ digital tools to enhance efficiency and achieve omni-channel growth.

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