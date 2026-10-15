Terry Paule Takes SWIM To Abu Dhabi UN Water Conference

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- World Economic Forum-recognised Aquapreneur, Founder of Philo and Co-Founder of Findex, will officially launch(Sustainable Water Impact Maps) at the UN Water Conference in Abu Dhabi on 8 December 2026.

SWIM is an AI-native water impact platform from Philo that connects funders with credible water projects and implementers. First previewed at Climate Week in New York in September 2025, it now has around 1,000 projects on the platform and is onboarding Fortune 500 funders, NGOs and implementers globally.

"The global water crisis cannot be solved alone," said Terry Paule. "Water is finally being recognised not just as a humanitarian necessity, but as a primary economic and investment priority. This is exactly why SWIM was built as an operating platform that could take friction out of the ecosystem and deliver real world, measurable results."

Water experts largely agree that no single organisation can fix a river basin on its own, yet most efforts still happen in silos, with small, scattered projects and thin funding. SWIM brings the sector onto one shared platform that shows who is active where, so funders and implementers can find each other in the basins that matter. It covers reduce, reuse, replenish and WASH projects across technology and nature-based solutions, drawing on 100+ data layers down to sub-catchment level.

Once a project is funded, PhiloX, the execution layer behind SWIM, supports contracting, funding workflows, verification and real-time, auditable impact reporting.

SWIM was developed by Philo, the Abu Dhabi-based parent company of Botanical Water Technologies, after its own projects in India and elsewhere showed how fragmented water funding is. The platform is free to join and use, with a one-off success fee only when a project is funded through SWIM.

Organisations can join at , or learn more about the launch here.

About SWIM

SWIM is an AI-native water impact platform from Philo that connects funders with credible water projects and implementers, with PhiloX as the layer that delivers, verifies and reports impact once a project is funded.

About Philo

Philo is a water technology and impact group headquartered in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) and the parent company of Botanical Water Technologies.

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