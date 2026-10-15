Plus500 Dubai City Half Marathon Returns To DIFC For Its Eighth Edition On 8 November 2026

On 8 November, a different kind of pace will take over Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC),) the city's vibrant cultural and lifestyle hub, with the sound of thousands of running shoes hitting the streets signals the return of the Plus500 Dubai City Half Marathon. The event returns to DIFC for its eighth edition, bringing runners into the heart of one of the city's most recognisable urban landscapes for a race that has steadily carved out its own place on Dubai's sporting calendar.

From first-time 5 km runners to seasoned athletes taking on the 21 km Half Marathon, the event will once again bring together a cross-section of Dubai's running community across four distances - 5 km, 10 km, 15 km and 21 km - creating a shared start line for runners of different ages, abilities and ambitions.

Returning as Title Sponsor, leading global FinTech firm Plus500 continues its association with the Dubai City Half Marathon, supporting an event that brings together sporting ambition, community participation and the energy of one of the world's most dynamic cities.

Muhammad Alamer, Brand Ambassador at Plus500, said:“Sport teaches discipline and determination better than almost anything else, and those are the same qualities that serve people well when they start trading. That is why Plus500 supports this race and the people taking part in it, whatever distance they run.”

Organised by Promoseven Sports Marketing (PSM), the event has continued to evolve since its launch, developing a race experience that welcomes everyone from recreational runners taking their first steps into organised racing to experienced athletes looking to test themselves over the half-marathon distance.

Saleh Al Akrabi, Chief Real Estate Officer, DIFC Investments, said:“Over the past seven editions, the Plus500 Dubai City Half Marathon has become a landmark community event, attracting thousands of participants to DIFC and enriching the way people experience and connect with the district. As a leading global financial centre, DIFC is more than a place of business; it is a dynamic destination where people work, live and engage with one another. Events such as this play an important role in fostering a vibrant, inclusive and active community.”

Last year's introduction of the 15 km category expanded that offering further, providing runners with an intermediate challenge between the established 10 km and 21 km distances. The category returns for 2026 alongside the 5 km, 10 km and Half Marathon.

Rania Akkela from Medcare stated:“At Medcare, we believe exceptional performance begins with exceptional care. As a leading premium healthcare provider in the UAE, we combine specialist expertise, advanced treatments and AI-driven diagnostics to deliver highly personalised care. We are proud to support the Plus500 Dubai City Half Marathon for the fifth consecutive year, celebrating a community that embodies ambition, resilience and a commitment to healthier living.”

The setting remains central to the character of the race. The course takes runners through the streets and boulevards of DIFC, surrounded by the district's distinctive architecture and Dubai's urban skyline. The result is a race that places participants firmly in the city rather than simply providing a course through it.

As Dubai's running community continues to grow, the Plus500 Dubai City Half Marathon has developed alongside it. Beyond finishing times and personal bests, the event brings together runners of different nationalities, ages and experience levels, united by the challenge of reaching the same finish line.

Registration for the 2026 Plus500 Dubai City Half Marathon is now open, with early-bird offers and limited-time discounts available.

For further information and registration, visit:

About the Plus500 Dubai City Half Marathon

The Plus500 Dubai City Half Marathon is an annual road-running event held at Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). Organised by Promoseven Sports Marketing, the event features 5 km, 10 km, 15 km and 21 km race categories, welcoming runners of varying experience levels from the UAE and beyond.

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