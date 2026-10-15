US Readies MOAB Strike Plans for Iran Energy, Nuclear Sites
(MENAFN) The US military has drawn up strike options that could put the largest non-nuclear bomb in its arsenal to use against Iran’s energy infrastructure and nuclear sites, a major US cable news network reported Wednesday, citing multiple American officials familiar with the planning.
The plans would be activated only if President Donald Trump orders a return to major combat operations. They call for the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast Bomb, known as the “mother of all bombs” (MOAB). Using it would sharply escalate the conflict, though officials have questioned whether it could deliver what Washington wants militarily.
Trump has instructed commanders to prepare additional options against Iranian targets, including energy facilities and sites tied to the nuclear program, the network said. Those options could be triggered before or after the upcoming US midterm elections.
One source said the strikes could come before American forces withdraw from the US Central Command area of responsibility. That sequence would let the administration hit Iran again before declaring victory and pulling out.
A second source said the plans for nuclear targets, including a suspected underground facility at Pickaxe Mountain, explicitly contemplated deploying the MOAB. Trump has repeatedly threatened to target the site, where Washington and Israel believe Iran has stored nuclear program components. The president has said that keeping Tehran from acquiring a nuclear weapon remains a central aim of the US campaign.
A US official told the network that military planners routinely prepare a spectrum of options for policymakers, from limited operations to heavy strikes on fortified targets.
The MOAB’s usefulness against deeply buried sites is doubtful. The GPS-guided bomb can devastate an area roughly equal to nine city blocks, but it is not built to burrow deep underground. Sources told the network it would likely struggle against facilities shielded by thick granite and other fortifications.
“The MOAB is a massive information operation type weapon that is great for huge area clearance but not much else,” a source familiar with the military planning discussions told the network, describing it as unsuitable for deep penetration.
At the point of impact, the weapon would cause extensive destruction. Its wide blast radius also raises serious civilian casualty concerns, especially if energy infrastructure near populated areas or other civilian facilities were hit.
Even so, US officials have reportedly weighed the bomb’s psychological effect as part of the administration’s wider menu of options. One source said the president could face pressure to act again against Iran, even though it is unclear whether more strikes would force Tehran to accept Washington’s demands. The source suggested the MOAB could serve as a tool of psychological pressure, given the limits of available munitions against deeply buried targets.
The plans would be activated only if President Donald Trump orders a return to major combat operations. They call for the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast Bomb, known as the “mother of all bombs” (MOAB). Using it would sharply escalate the conflict, though officials have questioned whether it could deliver what Washington wants militarily.
Trump has instructed commanders to prepare additional options against Iranian targets, including energy facilities and sites tied to the nuclear program, the network said. Those options could be triggered before or after the upcoming US midterm elections.
One source said the strikes could come before American forces withdraw from the US Central Command area of responsibility. That sequence would let the administration hit Iran again before declaring victory and pulling out.
A second source said the plans for nuclear targets, including a suspected underground facility at Pickaxe Mountain, explicitly contemplated deploying the MOAB. Trump has repeatedly threatened to target the site, where Washington and Israel believe Iran has stored nuclear program components. The president has said that keeping Tehran from acquiring a nuclear weapon remains a central aim of the US campaign.
A US official told the network that military planners routinely prepare a spectrum of options for policymakers, from limited operations to heavy strikes on fortified targets.
The MOAB’s usefulness against deeply buried sites is doubtful. The GPS-guided bomb can devastate an area roughly equal to nine city blocks, but it is not built to burrow deep underground. Sources told the network it would likely struggle against facilities shielded by thick granite and other fortifications.
“The MOAB is a massive information operation type weapon that is great for huge area clearance but not much else,” a source familiar with the military planning discussions told the network, describing it as unsuitable for deep penetration.
At the point of impact, the weapon would cause extensive destruction. Its wide blast radius also raises serious civilian casualty concerns, especially if energy infrastructure near populated areas or other civilian facilities were hit.
Even so, US officials have reportedly weighed the bomb’s psychological effect as part of the administration’s wider menu of options. One source said the president could face pressure to act again against Iran, even though it is unclear whether more strikes would force Tehran to accept Washington’s demands. The source suggested the MOAB could serve as a tool of psychological pressure, given the limits of available munitions against deeply buried targets.
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