USD/CAD Forecast 15/10: Bulls Eye 1.45 After CPI (Video)
Furthermore, the latest jobs number coming out of Canada was absolutely miserable, and with the rising rates in America and the trade war going on between the United States and Canada, it all combines for a stronger U.S. dollar.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewIf we were to break down from here, I'll be looking to buy this market closer to the 1.41 level. To the upside, I anticipate that we try to get to 1.45, but it's going to take some serious time. The interest rate differential pays you at the end of every day.Ready to trade our technical analysis? Get our best forex trading platform in Canada here.
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