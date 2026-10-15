AUD/USD Forecast 15/10: Hot CPI Pressures Aussie (Video)
Longer term, we've been between the 0.6850 level and the 0.7250 level for some time. Short-term pullbacks, I think, probably open up the possibility of buying, but we need to see some type of relief in the rate markets. If rates continue to scream higher and we break down below the 0.6850 level, then it's likely that the Australian dollar falls apart.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewI do think that this range that's been in effect for the last year probably holds, so the downside, although it might be coming, is somewhat limited here. I don't really have an interest in trying to get too cute and get aggressively negative.If we were to turn around and break above the highs of the Wednesday session, that would be a bullish sign, and we may go chasing the 0.72 region. Expect a lot of choppy volatility, but right now, it's all about rates in the US, which is a massive driver of all things financially.Ready to trade our daily Forex analysis? Get our regulated brokers list in Australia here.
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