Gold Forecast 15/10: Hot CPI Threatens $4,000 Support -Video
The $4,000 level being violated to the downside, though, would be an ugly turn of events, and it would almost certainly have the U.S. dollar screaming higher in general. Ultimately, I do like gold longer term, but as things stand right now, it is very difficult for gold to find a super bullish case from a longer-term standpoint.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewUltimately, this is a market that I think will remain noisy, and it will pay close attention to these rates going forward. This market continues to be noisy, but the correlation will continue to be one you must follow.Ready to trade our gold predictions? Get our list of the most trusted Gold brokers here.
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