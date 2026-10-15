USD/JPY Forecast 15/10: Can Bulls Break Above ¥159?
Furthermore, odds are now that they will not be raising rates in October, and that gives the U.S. dollar a little bit more leeway to run amok against the Japanese yen. With yields rising in America, it's not a huge surprise to see that the U.S. dollar is rising here, but the ¥159 level is clearly an area that is causing resistance, I think all the way to at least the ¥160 level.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewSo, the next 100 pips or so could be difficult, but remember, you get paid to hang on to this, so a little bit of patience could possibly go a long way with an appropriately sized position.Want to trade our USD/JPY forex analysis and predictions? Here's a list of forex brokers in Japan to check out.
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