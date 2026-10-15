EUR/USD Signal 15/10: Bearish Bias Builds (Chart)
- Sell the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.100. Add a stop-loss at 1.1250. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Buy the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1250. Add a stop-loss at 1.1000.
Most importantly, market participants will react to the upcoming statement from Kevin Warsh, the Fed Chair. This will be an important speech since it will be the first one since the US published its inflation report.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewEUR/USD Technical AnalysisThe weekly chart shows that the EUR/USD pair has been in a strong sell-off. It has dropped below the important support level of 1.1327, its lowest level on June 22nd.The pair has dropped to the 50% Fibonacci Retracement level. It has moved below the 50-week Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and is along the 50% Fibonacci Retracement level.The relative Strength Index (RSI) has formed a descending channel and is approaching the oversold level. Therefore, the pair will likely continue falling, potentially to 1.100 as traders react to the rising odds that the Fed will hike interest rates later this year.Ready to trade our daily Forex signal? Check out the best forex brokers in Europe worth using.
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