GBP/USD Signal 15/10: Bearish Bias As Dollar Firms
- Sell the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3100. Add a stop-loss at 1.3255. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Buy the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3255. Add a stop-loss at 1.3100.
The GBP/USD pair will also react to the latest UK GDP report. Economists expect the data to show that the economy slowed by 0.1% in August after growing by 0.4% a month earlier. This report comes a few days after the IMF upgraded the UK GDP estimate, citing the ongoing AI investments.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewGBP/USD Technical AnalysisOn the charts, the GBP/USD pair has slumped in the past few weeks. It dropped from 1.3674 on August 21 to a low of 1.3140 on Wednesday. Its lowest level this week was notable because it coincided with the lowest level on June 24.The pair has formed a bearish flag pattern, which is made up of a vertical line and a horizontal channel. It has also remained below the 50-day moving average. Therefore, the pair will likely continue falling, potentially to the support level of 1.3100, its lowest level on November 25 last year.Ready to trade our daily Forex signal? Check out the best forex brokers in Europe worth using.
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