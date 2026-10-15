US CPI At 2.60%: Is Fed Repricing Underway?

MENAFN - Daily Forex) Markets can look settled just before an assumption starts to weaken. The latest US inflation data has introduced a modest but important complication: traders must now decide whether the path toward easier Federal Reserve policy is as straightforward as it appeared.

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The issue is not that inflation has suddenly become unmanageable. It is that a market positioned for steady disinflation may be more sensitive when the evidence begins to move in the other direction CPI rises above expectations

The US Consumer Price Index released on 14 October rose by 2.60%, compared with a consensus forecast of 2.50% and the previous reading of 2.40%. The outcome was only a modest upside surprise, but it interrupted the recent direction of travel in inflation expectations

For the Federal Reserve, the result does not establish a new trend on its own. Policymakers will need to see whether firmer inflation is confirmed by subsequent core-price, wage, and consumer-demand data. However, the release does make it harder for markets to assume that the Fed can move quickly toward less restrictive policy without risk.

Markets are now pricing in a somewhat higher chance of a 0.25% rate hike at the Fed's October meeting (33% probability), but a hike is still seen as unlikelyso rate expectations have not changed much Fed repricing matters now

Interest-rate expectations are often driven by changes at the margin. Before this release, investors had been increasingly comfortable with the idea that inflation was cooling sufficiently to allow a more accommodative policy outlook. A print above both forecast and the prior month gives the Fed more reason to retain flexibility.

That does not necessarily point to another rate increase. It does mean that expectations for the timing and pace of rate cuts may need to be reconsidered. The difference is important: a patient Fed can support US yields and the dollar even if the central bank is not actively tightening/USD rises above 1.12

EUR/USD initially fell to almost 1.11 following the announcement, a new 17-month low price, before rebounding strongly, and is now trading above 1.12, gaining approximately 0.72%. At first sight, that response may appear counterintuitive after inflation exceeded expectations, as a firmer CPI result would normally be expected to lend support to the US dollar through higher-for-longer policy expectations.

The move suggests that the result was either partly anticipated or not strong enough to overturn broader demand for the Euro. Traders should therefore focus less on the first reaction and more on whether EUR/USD can hold above 1.12, notably the resistance area at 1.1250. Sustained trading above that area would imply that the market is still reluctant to build significant dollar-long exposure Positioning Risk

The main risk may lie in positioning rather than the headline number. If markets remain heavily committed to lower US rates and a softer dollar, further evidence of persistent inflation could force a reassessment. That process can be gradual, but it may still create sharper moves in yields and major currency pairs than a single CPI release would imply.

For EUR/USD, failure to maintain gains above 1.12 would be an early sign that the market is beginning to take the inflation surprise more seriously. A stronger dollar response would be more likely if upcoming data reinforces the case for the Fed to remain patient Could Challenge the Repricing View

One reading is not enough to conclude that US inflation has turned decisively higher. A softer core-inflation release, weaker labour-market data, or more cautious Fed communication could quickly reduce the impact of this report.

For now, the 2.60% print has not delivered a clear policy verdict. It has made the path to rate cuts less certain, which is enough to keep Fed repricing-and EUR/USD behaviour above 1.12-at the centre of market attention.