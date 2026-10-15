GFH Partners Transfers Chicago Logistics Facility For $151 Million Arabian Post
Arabian Post Staff -DubaiGFH Partners has completed the $151 million sale of a major logistics distribution facility near Chicago to Michelin North America, marking its fourth exit from its United States industrial and logistics portfolio.
The Dubai International Financial Centre-based investment manager said the transaction involved a two-million-square-foot distribution centre and adjoining land in Wilmington, Illinois. The property was sold in partnership with Silver Creek Development, which jointly acquired the asset with GFH Partners in February 2021.
The sale closed on October 6, 2026, transferring ownership to Michelin, which has occupied the facility since 2015. GFH Partners said the disposal generated investor returns consistent with the fund's targeted investment objectives, although it did not disclose the investment's internal rate of return or net profit.
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