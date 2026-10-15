Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

BR Shetty Pursues $15Bn Damages Against Bank Of Baroda Arabian Post


Date: 2026-10-15 04:18:53

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> BR Shetty, founder of NMC Healthcare and UAE Exchange, has filed a $15 billion lawsuit against Bank of Baroda and 25 other defendants in the Bombay High Court, alleging financial misconduct that contributed to the collapse of his business empire.

The state-owned lender has responded by declaring that it will firmly defend its interests, while maintaining that it has not yet been formally served with the lawsuit filed on October 13.

Shetty's commercial suit accuses the bank, several current and former officials, and former executives of his healthcare group of facilitating fraudulent transactions, concealing substantial liabilities and pursuing him over personal guarantees allegedly bearing forged signatures.

MENAFN15102026000152002308ID1111812431


The Arabian Post

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search