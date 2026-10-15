BR Shetty Pursues $15Bn Damages Against Bank Of Baroda Arabian Post
The state-owned lender has responded by declaring that it will firmly defend its interests, while maintaining that it has not yet been formally served with the lawsuit filed on October 13.
Shetty's commercial suit accuses the bank, several current and former officials, and former executives of his healthcare group of facilitating fraudulent transactions, concealing substantial liabilities and pursuing him over personal guarantees allegedly bearing forged signatures.
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