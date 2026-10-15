Trump Wishes Pope Leo Fast Recovery After Lung Cancer Diagnosis
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump sent a public message of support to Pope Leo XIV on Wednesday, a day after the Vatican confirmed the pontiff has lung cancer.
Speaking to reporters before leaving for Montana, Trump said: “I want to see Pope Leo get well ... We just want to wish him our love and our best wishes,” He then added: “I just want to wish him well. Get better fast,”
The Vatican said surgery to remove a lung nodule from the pope was completed Tuesday. It later disclosed that a surgical procedure had confirmed the cancer diagnosis.
In an earlier statement, the Vatican said the operation was “successfully completed, on time and as planned,” and that the pontiff had returned to his room.
According to the Vatican, doctors found the nodule during routine medical checkups. It was in its early stages and well-localized within the lung, which allowed surgeons to remove it entirely during the operation at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital.
Speaking to reporters before leaving for Montana, Trump said: “I want to see Pope Leo get well ... We just want to wish him our love and our best wishes,” He then added: “I just want to wish him well. Get better fast,”
The Vatican said surgery to remove a lung nodule from the pope was completed Tuesday. It later disclosed that a surgical procedure had confirmed the cancer diagnosis.
In an earlier statement, the Vatican said the operation was “successfully completed, on time and as planned,” and that the pontiff had returned to his room.
According to the Vatican, doctors found the nodule during routine medical checkups. It was in its early stages and well-localized within the lung, which allowed surgeons to remove it entirely during the operation at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment