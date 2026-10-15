Français fr Le marché de l'emploi à la recherche d'artisans et de techniciens Original Read more: Le marché de l'emploi à la recherche d'artisans et de techni

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The Swiss labour market saw a modest improvement in the third quarter. The Swiss Job Market Index, compiled by Adecco in collaboration with the University of Zurich, rose by 0.8 points both quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year, reaching 131.5 points. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss job market looks for tradespeople and technicians This content was published on October 15, 2026 - 08:44 1 minute Keystone-SDA

The trend has been driven primarily by manual and technical trades, with construction workers at the top of the list. Next come electricians and multi-skilled mechanics, according to a press release issued on Thursday by the recruitment giant.

The report's authors also consider that a quarter of the aforementioned occupations are at moderate risk of automation made possible by artificial intelligence. Only 2% are deemed to be at high risk.

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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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