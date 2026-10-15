Swiss Job Market Looks For Tradespeople And Technicians
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Le marché de l'emploi à la recherche d'artisans et de techniciens
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Read more: Le marché de l'emploi à la recherche d'artisans et de techni
The trend has been driven primarily by manual and technical trades, with construction workers at the top of the list. Next come electricians and multi-skilled mechanics, according to a press release issued on Thursday by the recruitment giant.
The report's authors also consider that a quarter of the aforementioned occupations are at moderate risk of automation made possible by artificial intelligence. Only 2% are deemed to be at high risk.
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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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