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Swiss Job Market Looks For Tradespeople And Technicians

Swiss Job Market Looks For Tradespeople And Technicians


Date: 2026-10-15 04:18:04

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The Swiss labour market saw a modest improvement in the third quarter. The Swiss Job Market Index, compiled by Adecco in collaboration with the University of Zurich, rose by 0.8 points both quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year, reaching 131.5 points. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss job market looks for tradespeople and technicians This content was published on October 15, 2026 - 08:44 1 minute Keystone-SDA
    Français fr Le marché de l'emploi à la recherche d'artisans et de techniciens Original Read more: Le marché de l'emploi à la recherche d'artisans et de techni

The trend has been driven primarily by manual and technical trades, with construction workers at the top of the list. Next come electricians and multi-skilled mechanics, according to a press release issued on Thursday by the recruitment giant.

The report's authors also consider that a quarter of the aforementioned occupations are at moderate risk of automation made possible by artificial intelligence. Only 2% are deemed to be at high risk.

+ SMEs drive AI job market boom in Switzerland

+ How we produce news in English
Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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