UK Pledges USD22.4M to Fix Drone-Hit Chernobyl Shelter
(MENAFN) Britain has committed £17 million ($22.4 million) to urgent repairs at Ukraine’s Chernobyl nuclear power plant, where a Russian drone strike last year damaged the protective shelter and its ventilation system, the British government announced Thursday.
The money will go into an international program led by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), which is working with the Ukrainian government and Group of Seven (G7) donors to restore the facility’s nuclear safety functions.
The repairs aim to bring back the structure’s confinement and ventilation capabilities and protect its expected lifespan. The British government warned that without them, corrosion could erode decades of international investment and raise long-term environmental and safety risks.
Chancellor of the Exchequer John Healey said Britain’s commitment to Ukraine remained firm as Russia’s full-scale invasion continued.
“We are curtailing the war chest funding (Russian President Vladimir) Putin so desperately wants and backing the reconstruction of Ukraine, that has suffered at the hands of his barbaric attacks,” Healey said.
Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said Britain would keep working with its allies to bolster Ukraine’s security and raise the cost of Russia’s aggression.
“Our message to Putin is clear – we stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine and will do so until they prevail,” Miliband said, adding that London was working towards a just and lasting peace.
Quote check: The article contains two direct quotes, both preserved exactly as written, including the parenthetical, the en dash, and the trailing commas inside the quotation marks. The article names no news or media agencies and no social media platforms, so no replacements were needed. I bolded people’s names, but not inside the quotes, so the quoted text stays character-for-character identical.
The money will go into an international program led by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), which is working with the Ukrainian government and Group of Seven (G7) donors to restore the facility’s nuclear safety functions.
The repairs aim to bring back the structure’s confinement and ventilation capabilities and protect its expected lifespan. The British government warned that without them, corrosion could erode decades of international investment and raise long-term environmental and safety risks.
Chancellor of the Exchequer John Healey said Britain’s commitment to Ukraine remained firm as Russia’s full-scale invasion continued.
“We are curtailing the war chest funding (Russian President Vladimir) Putin so desperately wants and backing the reconstruction of Ukraine, that has suffered at the hands of his barbaric attacks,” Healey said.
Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said Britain would keep working with its allies to bolster Ukraine’s security and raise the cost of Russia’s aggression.
“Our message to Putin is clear – we stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine and will do so until they prevail,” Miliband said, adding that London was working towards a just and lasting peace.
Quote check: The article contains two direct quotes, both preserved exactly as written, including the parenthetical, the en dash, and the trailing commas inside the quotation marks. The article names no news or media agencies and no social media platforms, so no replacements were needed. I bolded people’s names, but not inside the quotes, so the quoted text stays character-for-character identical.
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