Cygnus Announces Scheme Becomes Effective

Capitalised terms in this announcement that are not otherwise defined have the meanings given to them in the Scheme Booklet dated 13 August 2026.

Lodgement of Court Orders and Suspension of Trading

Cygnus confirms that it has today lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission ( ASIC ) a copy of the orders made by the Supreme Court of Western Australia ( Court Orders ) approving the Scheme.

A copy of the Court Orders lodged with ASIC is attached to this announcement.

The Scheme is now effective, Cygnus Shares were suspended from trading on TSXV from the close of trading on Wednesday, 14 October 2026 (EDT) and it is expected that Cygnus Shares will be suspended from trading on ASX from the close of trading today, Thursday, 15 October 2026 (AWST).

Timetable and next steps