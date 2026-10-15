From Vehicle To Mobile Power Station: KAIYI X7 Hybrid Unlocks New Possibilities For Outdoor Power
Advanced Battery Technology, Anchored in Safety and Stability
The X7 Hybrid features the KAIYI Super Hybrid system, coordinating an engine and dual electric motors. The drive motor delivers 150 kW peak power and 310 N·m peak torque. With a quad-core dual-control MCU, the system reaches 98.5% maximum mechanical efficiency for smoother, quieter, more efficient driving.
Building on this powertrain , the X7 Hybrid incorporates an onboard 18.67 kWh high-energy lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery, which supports 105 km of NEDC all-electric range. What's more, a 30%–80% SOC charge takes only 30 minutes, further enabling effortless daily all-electric commuting. IP68-rated dust and water resistance and full-time intelligent thermal management ensure reliable operation-from desert heat to humid rainforests-while LFP chemistry delivers lasting stability and capacity retention.
6.6 kW V2L Output Unlocks Outdoor Power in Every Scenario
More than the vehicle's driving core, the battery serves as a mobile energy station. The X7 Hybrid's 6.6 kW vehicle-to-load (V2L) capability channels energy from the traction battery beyond the vehicle to power external equipment. It can power induction cooktops and projectors at campsites, sound and lighting systems at outdoor gatherings, and charge drones and camera gear. By way of illustration, the 18.67 kWh battery can theoretically sustain a 1.5 kW appliance for more than 12 hours.
Moreover, enabled by the KAIYI Super Hybrid system, when the battery runs low, the engine can generate electricity to replenish it and sustain the external power supply-truly bringing the comforts of home to the great outdoors.
X7 Plus Hybrid Battery Upgrade Delivers Greater Ease for Outdoor Power
Under KAIYI's global product roadmap, the all-new X7 Plus Hybrid is scheduled to make its debut in 2027. Its battery capacity will rise to 27.2 kWh, and the vehicle will retain 6.6 kW V2L output. As the X7 lineup continues to evolve, KAIYI will offer global customers more outdoor travel options and help them enjoy a greener, more convenient, and more enriching outdoor lifestyle.
Contact for media enquiries:
Wang Hanlu |Senior Brand Manager
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