Radiopharmaceutical CDMO - Market Size, Insights, Competitive Landscape, And Forecast - 2034 Radioligand Therapy And Outsourcing Drive 9.9% CAGR And USD 7.55 Billion Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Outsource isotope handling and GMP production to cut costs and speed time to market; prioritize oncology, theranostics, isotope access, decentralized capacity, and Asia-Pacific expansion.

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Radiopharmaceutical CDMO - Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global radiopharmaceutical CDMO market is estimated at USD 3.20 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 7.55 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2026-2034. According to the report, market growth is supported by the commercialization of radioligand therapies, increasing adoption of theranostics, pharmaceutical outsourcing, regulatory approvals and sustained investment in nuclear medicine manufacturing infrastructure.

Diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals accounted for 62% of the market in 2025, reflecting high recurring demand for PET and SPECT imaging across oncology, cardiology and neurology. Short-half-life tracers, including fluorine-18 products, require frequent production, rapid quality release and dependable regional distribution. Fluorine-18 consequently led the radioisotope segment with a 34% share in 2025.

Contract manufacturing represented 48% of market revenue in 2025, making it the leading service category. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are increasingly outsourcing GMP manufacturing, isotope procurement, radiolabeling, analytical testing, fill-finish, packaging and time-critical logistics. This strategy enables sponsors to access specialized infrastructure and expertise while reducing capital requirements and accelerating clinical and commercial development.

Radioligand Therapy and Oncology Drive Market Expansion

The rapid growth of radioligand therapy is a major catalyst for radiopharmaceutical CDMO demand. Novartis' Pluvicto generated USD 1.9 billion in sales in 2025, while Lutathera recorded USD 816 million. The March 2025 label expansion for Pluvicto significantly increased the eligible patient population, creating additional requirements for commercial manufacturing and isotope supply.

Oncology dominated the therapeutic area segment with a 71% share in 2025. The International Agency for Research on Cancer projects that annual cancer cases will increase from 20 million in 2022 to 35 million by 2050. This growing disease burden, combined with the adoption of precision oncology and matched diagnostic and therapeutic products, is expected to increase demand for radiopharmaceutical development, manufacturing and quality-control services.

Therapeutic pipelines using lutetium-177 and actinium-225 are also advancing across clinical development. As these programs enter later-stage trials and commercial production, CDMOs with secure isotope access, radiation-shielded GMP facilities and scalable radiochemistry capabilities are positioned to capture increasing demand.

Regional Market Performance

North America generated 47% of global radiopharmaceutical CDMO market revenue in 2025, the largest regional share. Its leadership is supported by an established nuclear medicine ecosystem, FDA regulatory pathways, strong reimbursement, proximity to isotope suppliers and a high concentration of radioligand therapy programs. Continued investment in actinium-225 production, PET manufacturing and domestic isotope supply is expected to reinforce the region's position through 2034.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to be the fastest-growing region. Rising cancer incidence, expanding healthcare investment and nuclear medicine infrastructure development across China, Japan, India, South Korea and Australia are supporting regional growth. China's cyclotron expansion, Japan's increasing focus on theranostics, India's cost-competitive manufacturing base and Australia's reactor-based lutetium-177 supply through ANSTO are strengthening clinical-trial and commercial production capabilities.

Europe remains an advanced radiopharmaceutical market, supported by established regulatory frameworks, nuclear-research expertise and growing lutetium-177 and actinium-225 capacity. Latin America, the Middle East and Africa represent emerging opportunities as healthcare systems expand diagnostic imaging, radionuclide therapy and GMP-aligned manufacturing capabilities.

Competitive Landscape and Strategic Developments

The radiopharmaceutical CDMO market is moderately concentrated. Integrated providers with isotope ownership and multi-site manufacturing networks hold significant competitive advantages, while specialized companies are expanding targeted radioligand therapy capacity and securing long-term isotope agreements.

Leading market participants include:



Cardinal Health, Inc.

Curium Pharma

Jubilant Radiopharma

ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE

Eckert & Ziegler SE

PharmaLogic Holdings Corp.

SpectronRx

NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC

Evergreen Theragnostics, Inc. AtomVie Global Radiopharma Inc.

Competition is shaped by isotope security, geographic coverage, regulatory performance and end-to-end service capabilities. Strategic activity includes Lantheus' acquisition of Evergreen Theragnostics, Curium's acquisition of Nucleis and PharmaLogic's acquisition of a majority stake in Agilera. Partnerships with government laboratories, isotope producers and biotechnology sponsors are also helping providers secure supply and expand production.

In 2026, Curium Pharma expanded its radiopharmaceutical manufacturing infrastructure to support commercial-scale targeted radionuclide therapies. Eckert & Ziegler SE also increased its isotope manufacturing and service capabilities for precision oncology and theranostic applications. In December 2025, AtomVie Global Radiopharma Inc. partnered with Ionetix to secure actinium-225 supply and produced the first dose of an actinium-225 candidate for Ariceum Therapeutics' Phase 1/2 trial.

Market Challenges and Report Scope

Growth may be constrained by high capital requirements, limited supplies of critical isotopes, complex regulatory obligations and shortages of skilled radiochemistry professionals. Short isotope half-lives create additional manufacturing and distribution risks, while cross-border transportation requirements can affect cost, reliability and available production capacity. Uneven reimbursement and dependence on a limited number of isotope suppliers also remain important considerations.

The report evaluates the radiopharmaceutical CDMO market by application, service type, radioisotope, manufacturing source, operational scale, therapeutic area and geography. It examines diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals; contract manufacturing and development; analytical and quality control services; fill-finish; packaging and logistics; cyclotron and nuclear reactor production; and preclinical, clinical and commercial operations. It also assesses market opportunities, competitive positioning, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, technology developments and regional growth prospects through 2034.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Radiopharmaceutical CDMO Market Report Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Market Segmentation

1.3 Market Assumptions

2. Radiopharmaceutical CDMO Market Executive Summary

2.1 Market at a Glance

3. Radiopharmaceutical CDMO Market Key Factors Analysis

3.1 Radiopharmaceutical CDMO Market Drivers

3.1.1 Expansion of Radioligand Therapy and Theranostics

3.1.2 Rising Global Cancer Burden and Precision Oncology

3.1.3 Increasing Pharmaceutical Outsourcing

3.1.4 Investment in Isotope Production and Capacity

3.2 Radiopharmaceutical CDMO Market Restraints and Challenges

3.2.1 High Capital Intensity and Barriers to Entry

3.2.2 Isotope Supply Constraints and Short Half-Lives

3.2.3 Regulatory, Workforce, and Logistics Complexity

3.3 Radiopharmaceutical CDMO Market Opportunities

3.3.1 Actinium-225 and Targeted Alpha Therapy Scale-Up

3.3.2 Emerging-Market and Decentralized Manufacturing Expansion

4. Impact Analysis: AI, Geopolitical, Trade, and Economic Developments

5. Regulatory Analysis

5.1 United States

5.2 Europe

5.3 Japan

5.4 China

6. Radiopharmaceutical CDMO Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.3 Threat of New Entrants

6.4 Threat of Substitutes

6.5 Competitive Rivalry

7. Radiopharmaceutical CDMO Market Assessment

7.1 By Application

7.1.1 Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals

7.1.2 Therapeutic Radiopharmaceuticals

7.2 By Service Type

7.2.1 Contract Manufacturing

7.2.2 Contract Development

7.2.3 Analytical and Quality Control Services

7.2.4 Fill-Finish

7.2.5 Packaging and Logistics

7.3 By Radioisotope

7.3.1 Fluorine-18

7.3.2 Technetium-99m

7.3.3 Gallium-68

7.3.4 Lutetium-177

7.3.5 Actinium-225

7.3.6 Others

7.4 By Source of Manufacturing

7.4.1 Cyclotrons

7.4.2 Nuclear Reactors

7.5 By Scale of Operation

7.5.1 Preclinical

7.5.2 Clinical

7.5.3 Commercial

7.6 By Therapeutic Area

7.6.1 Oncology

7.6.2 Neurology

7.6.3 Cardiology

7.6.4 Others

7.7 By Geography

7.7.1 North America

7.7.1.1 United States Radiopharmaceutical CDMO Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.7.1.2 Canada Radiopharmaceutical CDMO Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.7.1.3 Mexico Radiopharmaceutical CDMO Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.7.2 Europe

7.7.2.1 Germany Radiopharmaceutical CDMO Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.7.2.2 United Kingdom Radiopharmaceutical CDMO Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.7.2.3 France Radiopharmaceutical CDMO Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.7.2.4 Italy Radiopharmaceutical CDMO Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.7.2.5 Spain Radiopharmaceutical CDMO Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.7.2.6 Rest of Europe Radiopharmaceutical CDMO Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.7.3 Asia-Pacific

7.7.3.1 China Radiopharmaceutical CDMO Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.7.3.2 Japan Radiopharmaceutical CDMO Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.7.3.3 India Radiopharmaceutical CDMO Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.7.3.4 Australia Radiopharmaceutical CDMO Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.7.3.5 South Korea Radiopharmaceutical CDMO Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.7.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific Radiopharmaceutical CDMO Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.7.4 Rest of World

7.7.4.1 Middle East Radiopharmaceutical CDMO Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.7.4.2 Africa Radiopharmaceutical CDMO Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.7.4.3 South America Radiopharmaceutical CDMO Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

8. Radiopharmaceutical CDMO Market Competitive Landscape

8.1 Market Concentration and Structure

8.2 Competitive Positioning and Market Share Analysis (Premium Offering)

9. Radiopharmaceutical CDMO Market Startup Funding and Investment Trends

10. Radiopharmaceutical CDMO Market Company and Product Profiles

10.1 Cardinal Health, Inc.

10.1.1 Company Overview

10.1.2 Company Snapshot

10.1.3 Financial Overview

10.1.4 Service Portfolio

10.1.5 Strategic Initiatives / Entropy

10.2 Curium Pharma

10.2.1 Company Overview

10.2.2 Company Snapshot

10.2.3 Financial Overview

10.2.4 Service Portfolio

10.2.5 Strategic Initiatives / Entropy

10.3 Jubilant Radiopharma

10.3.1 Company Overview

10.3.2 Company Snapshot

10.3.3 Financial Overview

10.3.4 Service Portfolio

10.3.5 Strategic Initiatives / Entropy

10.4 ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE

10.4.1 Company Overview

10.4.2 Company Snapshot

10.4.3 Financial Overview

10.4.4 Service Portfolio

10.4.5 Strategic Initiatives / Entropy

10.5 Eckert & Ziegler SE

10.5.1 Company Overview

10.5.2 Company Snapshot

10.5.3 Financial Overview

10.5.4 Service Portfolio

10.5.5 Strategic Initiatives / Entropy

10.6 PharmaLogic Holdings Corp.

10.6.1 Company Overview

10.6.2 Company Snapshot

10.6.3 Financial Overview

10.6.4 Service Portfolio

10.6.5 Strategic Initiatives / Entropy

10.7 SpectronRx

10.7.1 Company Overview

10.7.2 Company Snapshot

10.7.3 Financial Overview

10.7.4 Service Portfolio

10.7.5 Strategic Initiatives / Entropy

10.8 NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC

10.8.1 Company Overview

10.8.2 Company Snapshot

10.8.3 Financial Overview

10.8.4 Service Portfolio

10.8.5 Strategic Initiatives / Entropy

10.9 Evergreen Theragnostics, Inc.

10.9.1 Company Overview

10.9.2 Company Snapshot

10.9.3 Financial Overview

10.9.4 Service Portfolio

10.9.5 Strategic Initiatives / Entropy

10.10 AtomVie Global Radiopharma Inc.

10.10.1 Company Overview

10.10.2 Company Snapshot

10.10.3 Financial Overview

10.10.4 Service Portfolio

10.10.5 Strategic Initiatives / Entropy

For illustrative purposes, only the top 10 companies are listed in the Table of Contents. The report may include analysis and references to additional companies where relevant to the market assessment.

11. KOL Views

12. Project Approach

13. About the Publisher

14. Disclaimer and Contact Us

List of Tables [32]

List of Figures [39]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Cardinal Health, Inc.

Curium Pharma

Jubilant Radiopharma

ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE

Eckert & Ziegler SE

PharmaLogic Holdings Corp.

SpectronRx

NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC

Evergreen Theragnostics, Inc. AtomVie Global Radiopharma Inc.

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