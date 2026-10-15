Global Semiconductor Chip Market - Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, And Forecast, 2021-2031F AI, High-Performance Computing, And EV Demand Propel Growth To $1.18 Trillion

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Semiconductor Chip Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Semiconductor Chip Market is projected to grow from USD 718.84 Billion in 2025 to USD 1.18 trillion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.67%. Market expansion is being supported by rising demand for artificial intelligence infrastructure, high-performance computing, consumer electronics, advanced telecommunications and automotive electrification. These applications are increasing the semiconductor content required across devices, data centers, industrial systems and electric vehicles.

According to the Semiconductor Industry Association, global semiconductor sales reached 627.6 billion United States dollars in 2024, representing a 19.1 percent increase from the previous year. Continued investment in advanced fabrication, memory, logic chips, specialized processors and power electronics is expected to sustain the Global Semiconductor Chip Market outlook through 2031.

Market Drivers

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning adoption is accelerating demand for advanced memory and logic chips capable of processing extensive datasets. Large-scale inference workloads and Generative AI models are increasing the need for High Bandwidth Memory, Graphics Processing Units and other specialized semiconductor technologies in cloud data centers. Reflecting this trend, Nvidia reported quarterly revenue of $46.7 billion in August 2025, a 56 percent year-over-year increase driven by strong data center demand.

Government incentives for domestic semiconductor manufacturing are also reshaping global supply chains. Countries are supporting local fabrication facilities to strengthen supply resilience, reduce geopolitical dependence and protect access to critical technologies. In January 2025, the U.S. Department of Commerce announced that more than $33 billion in incentives had been awarded to domestic commercial fabrication projects. Supported by public funding and private investment, SEMI projected that global 300mm fab equipment spending would exceed $100 billion for the first time in 2025.

Market Challenges

Geopolitical trade restrictions remain a significant challenge for the semiconductor industry. Tariffs, export controls and fragmented regulatory requirements are disrupting established supply chains, increasing compliance expenses and limiting access to key markets, manufacturing equipment and raw materials. These conditions can delay capacity expansion, complicate long-term investment planning and restrict international technology collaboration.

The manufacturing equipment segment is particularly exposed because advanced fabrication facilities depend on highly specialized systems. SEMI forecast that global semiconductor manufacturing equipment sales would reach 109 billion United States dollars in 2024. Restrictions affecting this high-value segment could constrain production growth and slow the deployment of technologies required to meet global semiconductor demand.

Market Trends

Chiplet-based architectures and heterogeneous integration are gaining momentum as manufacturers address the physical scaling limitations of monolithic silicon. Advanced packaging enables modular dies produced with different process nodes to be combined into unified systems. This approach can improve yields, design flexibility and cost efficiency for high-performance computing. The Taipei Times reported in May 2025 that TSMC planned to expand its CoWoS advanced packaging capacity at a compound annual growth rate of 80 percent from 2022 through 2025.

Wide bandgap materials, including Gallium Nitride and Silicon Carbide, are also transforming power electronics. Their energy efficiency and thermal performance make them increasingly important for electric vehicle powertrains, industrial equipment and renewable energy systems. Wolfspeed reported in August 2025 that its Mohawk Valley Fab generated 94.1 million United States dollars in quarterly revenue, more than doubling output compared with the prior year.

Key Market Players



Intel Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited

NVIDIA Corporation

QUALCOMM Incorporated

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Broadcom Inc. Texas Instruments Incorporated

Report Scope

The Global Semiconductor Chip Market report evaluates industry performance, growth drivers, challenges, emerging technologies and market opportunities across the following segments:

Semiconductor Chip Market, by Component:



Memory Devices

Logic Devices

Analog IC

MPU

MCU

Sensors

Discrete Power Devices Others

Semiconductor Chip Market, by Node Size:



65nm

45/40nm

32/28nm

22/20nm

16/14nm

10/7nm

7/5nm

180nm

130nm

90nm 5nm

Semiconductor Chip Market, by Application:



Telecommunication

Defence and Military

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

Automotive Others

Semiconductor Chip Market, by Region:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes:

