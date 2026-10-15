Hyperoxaluria - Pipeline Insight, Competitive Landscape, And Emerging Therapies, 2026 Gene Editing Drives Strategic R&D, Licensing, And Partnership Opportunities
Dublin, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Hyperoxaluria - Pipeline Insight, 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report delivers a comprehensive assessment of the hyperoxaluria pipeline landscape, covering 3+ companies and 3+ investigational drugs across clinical, preclinical, discovery, discontinued, and inactive stages. It evaluates pipeline candidates by development phase, product type, route of administration, and molecule type while examining the commercial and clinical factors shaping hyperoxaluria research and development.
Hyperoxaluria is closely associated with calcium oxalate nephrolithiasis, recurrent kidney stones, nephrocalcinosis, and progressive renal impairment. Increased urinary oxalate promotes calcium oxalate crystal nucleation, growth, aggregation, and retention within renal tubules. Persistent crystal deposition can trigger inflammation, tubular injury, fibrosis, and declining kidney function. In advanced cases, reduced renal clearance may increase systemic oxalate accumulation and contribute to end-stage renal disease.
Clinical presentation can include recurrent renal colic, flank pain radiating to the groin, hematuria, dysuria, increased urinary frequency, nausea, vomiting, and urinary abnormalities associated with crystal formation or infection. Diagnostic evaluation commonly includes urinalysis, noncontrast CT imaging, stone composition analysis, and 24-hour urine testing. Markedly elevated urinary oxalate, early-onset stone disease, recurrent calculi, or nephrocalcinosis may prompt genetic testing or enzyme assays for primary hyperoxaluria.
Current hyperoxaluria treatment strategies focus on reducing urinary supersaturation, limiting oxalate production or absorption, and preventing renal complications. Management may include increased fluid intake, potassium citrate, dietary modification, adequate calcium intake, reduced sodium and animal protein consumption, and avoidance of excess vitamin C. Pyridoxine may lower oxalate production in selected patients with primary hyperoxaluria, while magnesium, orthophosphates, or calcium citrate may support intestinal oxalate binding.
Hyperoxaluria Pipeline Analysis
The report provides detailed profiles of emerging hyperoxaluria therapies, including mechanisms of action, clinical studies, regulatory milestones, product development activities, technologies, funding, licensing agreements, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and product-related designations. It also examines unmet needs, anticipated drug impact, treatment trends, and the potential role of novel therapeutic approaches.
Companies and academic organizations are pursuing innovative strategies intended to address limitations in existing hyperoxaluria treatment. The pipeline includes candidates across Phase III, Phase II, Phase I, Phase I/II, preclinical, and discovery development, as well as discontinued and inactive programs.
ABO-101: Arbor Biotechnologies
ABO-101 is an investigational, one-time, liver-directed gene editing therapy designed to produce permanent loss of function of the HAO1 gene in the liver and reduce oxalate production. The candidate uses a lipid nanoparticle licensed from Acuitas Therapeutics to deliver messenger RNA encoding a Type V CRISPR Cas12i2 nuclease and an optimized guide RNA targeting HAO1.
ABO-101 has received orphan drug designation and rare pediatric disease designation from the FDA for primary hyperoxaluria type 1. The therapy is currently being evaluated in Phase I/II development, positioning it among the notable gene editing candidates in the hyperoxaluria pipeline.
Therapeutic Assessment
The hyperoxaluria pipeline is segmented across key development and product parameters:
- Development stages: Phase III, Phase II, Phase I, Phase I/II, preclinical, discovery, discontinued, and inactive candidates Routes of administration: Oral, intravenous, subcutaneous, parenteral, and topical Molecule types: Recombinant fusion proteins, small molecules, monoclonal antibodies, peptides, polymers, and gene therapy Product types: Mono, Combination, and Mono/Combination therapies
Key Hyperoxaluria Companies and Products
The report identifies 3+ companies developing therapies for hyperoxaluria. Arbor Biotechnologies is represented in early-stage clinical development through its Phase I/II candidate, while other highlighted organizations and products contribute to the broader competitive landscape.
- Arbor Biotechnologies: ABO-101 META Pharmaceuticals: META 001 PH Biocodex: Stiripentol
Strategic Insights Covered
- Hyperoxaluria pipeline analysis and product profiles Clinical and commercial assessment of emerging therapies Development status of active, discontinued, and inactive candidates Unmet medical needs and potential treatment impact Clinical trial activity and regulatory designations Industry-Industry and Industry-Academia collaborations Licensing, funding, mergers and acquisitions Emerging drug classes, technologies, and research trends
By consolidating clinical development data, competitive intelligence, and strategic activity, the report supports stakeholders seeking to understand the evolving hyperoxaluria treatment market, identify research opportunities, evaluate emerging therapies, and monitor companies advancing novel approaches for primary and secondary hyperoxaluria.
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
Executive Summary
Hyperoxaluria: Overview
- Introduction Signs and Symptoms Causes Pathophysiology Diagnosis Disease Management
Pipeline Therapeutics
- Comparative Analysis
Therapeutic Assessment
- Assessment by Product Type Assessment by Stage and Product Type Assessment by Route of Administration Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration Assessment by Molecule Type Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type
Hyperoxaluria- Analytical Perspective
Late Stage Products (Phase III)
Mid Stage Products (Phase II)
Early Stage Products (Phase I)
Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products
Inactive Products
Hyperoxaluria Key Companies
Hyperoxaluria Key Products
Hyperoxaluria- Unmet Needs
Hyperoxaluria- Market Drivers and Barriers
Hyperoxaluria- Future Perspectives and Conclusion
Hyperoxaluria Analyst Views
Appendix
List of Tables [12]
List of Figures [12]
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Arbor Biotechnologies META Pharmaceuticals Biocodex
For more information about this clinical trials report visit
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