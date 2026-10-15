Hyperuricemia - Global Drug Pipeline Insight, 2026 20+ Therapies Across 15+ Companies Advance URAT1 Inhibitors And Uricase Investment Opportunities
Dublin, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Hyperuricemia - Pipeline Insight, 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report delivers a comprehensive analysis of the global Hyperuricemia pipeline, covering 15+ companies and 20+ investigational drugs across clinical and nonclinical development. It evaluates pipeline candidates by development stage, product type, route of administration, and molecule type, while also examining discontinued and inactive programs.
Hyperuricemia Market and Clinical Overview
Hyperuricemia is associated with increased uric acid production, reduced renal excretion, or a combination of both processes. Persistent elevation of serum uric acid can contribute to gout, nephrolithiasis, and other renal complications. Purine metabolism occurs primarily in the liver, while urate elimination is regulated through renal filtration, secretion, and reabsorption. Dietary factors, genetic abnormalities, metabolic disorders, renal impairment, acid-base disturbances, high cell turnover, medications, and toxins may influence serum uric acid concentrations.
Clinical assessment generally includes serum uric acid measurement, urinary uric acid evaluation, urinalysis, blood investigations, and imaging when renal stones are suspected. Joint aspiration may support the diagnosis of gout associated with Hyperuricemia. Treatment is primarily considered for symptomatic patients or those experiencing recurrent gout, tophi, nephrolithiasis, or related complications.
Current therapeutic options include xanthine oxidase inhibitors such as Allopurinol and Febuxostat, uricosuric agents such as Probenecid, and recombinant uricases such as Pegloticase for refractory disease. Colchicine may be used for acute gout or prophylaxis during urate-lowering therapy initiation. Despite available treatments, unmet needs remain for therapies offering improved efficacy, safety, tolerability, and long-term disease control.
Hyperuricemia Pipeline Report Scope
The report provides detailed commercial and clinical assessments of emerging Hyperuricemia therapies. Individual drug profiles include mechanisms of action, clinical study information, development status, regulatory activity, technology platforms, licensing agreements, collaborations, funding, designations, mergers and acquisitions, and other product-related developments.
The Hyperuricemia pipeline is segmented across the following stages:
- Late stage products (Phase III) Mid-stage products (Phase II) Early-stage product (Phase I) Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates Discontinued & Inactive candidates
Therapeutic candidates are also assessed by oral, intravenous, subcutaneous, parenteral, and topical routes of administration. Molecule categories include recombinant fusion proteins, small molecule therapies, monoclonal antibodies, peptides, polymers, and gene therapy. Product types are evaluated as Mono, Combination, and Mono/Combination therapies.
Selected Emerging Hyperuricemia Drugs
- AR882 - Sobi: AR882 is a potent and selective uric acid transporter 1 inhibitor designed to increase urinary uric acid excretion and reduce serum uric acid. Preclinical studies demonstrated inhibition of uric acid uptake and favorable pharmacology, pharmacokinetic, toxicology, and tolerability findings. The candidate is currently in Phase III development for Hyperuricemia. D-0120 - InventisBio Co., Ltd: D-0120 is an oral selective uric acid transporter inhibitor intended to block uric acid reabsorption in the renal proximal tubule. The candidate is being evaluated for Hyperuricemia and gout, with the objective of delivering potent serum uric acid reduction and a wider therapeutic window. D-0120 is currently in Phase II development. PRX-115 - Protalix Biotherapeutics: PRX-115 is a recombinant PEGylated uricase enzyme in development for uncontrolled gout. It is designed to convert uric acid into allantoin to support urinary elimination. The candidate is currently being evaluated in Phase II development.
Additional pipeline products covered include HR091506, IG3018, ABP-671, SAP-001, NNC4004-0002, BR2251, and SSS11.
Competitive Landscape and Key Companies
Approximately 15+ companies are advancing therapies within the Hyperuricemia pipeline. Sobi has one of the most advanced candidates, with AR882 in Phase III development. Other key companies include InventisBio Co., Ltd, Protalix Biotherapeutics, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., Intelligem Therapeutics Australia Pty Ltd., Atom Therapeutics, Shanton Pharma Holdings Limited, Novo Nordisk A/S, BioRay Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and 3SBio Inc.
Strategic Insights
The report analyzes the Hyperuricemia research and development environment, including unmet medical needs, emerging treatment approaches, clinical trial activity, drug mechanisms, regulatory designations, and the potential impact of investigational therapies. It also reviews Industry-Industry and Industry-Academia collaborations, licensing transactions, acquisitions, mergers, and funding activity shaping the competitive landscape.
Key areas addressed include the number of companies developing Hyperuricemia drugs, the distribution of candidates across development stages, recent clinical study progress, novel technologies intended to address limitations of existing therapies, and strategic activities supporting pipeline advancement. The findings offer actionable intelligence for pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology organizations, investors, researchers, and other stakeholders monitoring the global Hyperuricemia treatment market.
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
Executive Summary
Hyperuricemia: Overview
- Introduction Signs and Symptoms Causes Pathophysiology Diagnosis Disease Management
Pipeline Therapeutics
- Comparative Analysis
Therapeutic Assessment
- Assessment by Product Type Assessment by Stage and Product Type Assessment by Route of Administration Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration Assessment by Molecule Type Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type
Hyperuricemia- Analytical Perspective
Late Stage Products (Phase III)
- Comparative Analysis
AR882: Sobi
- Product Description Research and Development Product Development Activities
Mid Stage Products (Phase II)
- Comparative Analysis
D-0120: InventisBio Co., Ltd
- Product Description Research and Development Product Development Activities
Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products
- Comparative Analysis
Inactive Products
- Comparative Analysis
Hyperuricemia Key Companies
Hyperuricemia Key Products
Hyperuricemia- Unmet Needs
Hyperuricemia- Market Drivers and Barriers
Hyperuricemia- Future Perspectives and Conclusion
Hyperuricemia Analyst Views
Appendix
List of Tables [12]
List of Figures [12]
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Sobi InventisBio Co., Ltd Protalix Biotherapeutics Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd. Intelligem Therapeutics Australia Pty Ltd. Atom Therapeutics Shanton Pharma Holdings Limited Novo Nordisk A/S BioRay Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. 3SBio Inc
For more information about this clinical trials report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment