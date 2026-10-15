Hyperuricemia - Global Drug Pipeline Insight, 2026 20+ Therapies Across 15+ Companies Advance URAT1 Inhibitors And Uricase Investment Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore the Hyperuricemia pipeline by development stage, therapy type and administration route, with insights into emerging drugs, collaborations, unmet needs and R&D opportunities.

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Hyperuricemia - Pipeline Insight, 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report delivers a comprehensive analysis of the global Hyperuricemia pipeline, covering 15+ companies and 20+ investigational drugs across clinical and nonclinical development. It evaluates pipeline candidates by development stage, product type, route of administration, and molecule type, while also examining discontinued and inactive programs.

Hyperuricemia Market and Clinical Overview

Hyperuricemia is associated with increased uric acid production, reduced renal excretion, or a combination of both processes. Persistent elevation of serum uric acid can contribute to gout, nephrolithiasis, and other renal complications. Purine metabolism occurs primarily in the liver, while urate elimination is regulated through renal filtration, secretion, and reabsorption. Dietary factors, genetic abnormalities, metabolic disorders, renal impairment, acid-base disturbances, high cell turnover, medications, and toxins may influence serum uric acid concentrations.

Clinical assessment generally includes serum uric acid measurement, urinary uric acid evaluation, urinalysis, blood investigations, and imaging when renal stones are suspected. Joint aspiration may support the diagnosis of gout associated with Hyperuricemia. Treatment is primarily considered for symptomatic patients or those experiencing recurrent gout, tophi, nephrolithiasis, or related complications.

Current therapeutic options include xanthine oxidase inhibitors such as Allopurinol and Febuxostat, uricosuric agents such as Probenecid, and recombinant uricases such as Pegloticase for refractory disease. Colchicine may be used for acute gout or prophylaxis during urate-lowering therapy initiation. Despite available treatments, unmet needs remain for therapies offering improved efficacy, safety, tolerability, and long-term disease control.

Hyperuricemia Pipeline Report Scope

The report provides detailed commercial and clinical assessments of emerging Hyperuricemia therapies. Individual drug profiles include mechanisms of action, clinical study information, development status, regulatory activity, technology platforms, licensing agreements, collaborations, funding, designations, mergers and acquisitions, and other product-related developments.

The Hyperuricemia pipeline is segmented across the following stages:



Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Therapeutic candidates are also assessed by oral, intravenous, subcutaneous, parenteral, and topical routes of administration. Molecule categories include recombinant fusion proteins, small molecule therapies, monoclonal antibodies, peptides, polymers, and gene therapy. Product types are evaluated as Mono, Combination, and Mono/Combination therapies.

Selected Emerging Hyperuricemia Drugs



AR882 - Sobi: AR882 is a potent and selective uric acid transporter 1 inhibitor designed to increase urinary uric acid excretion and reduce serum uric acid. Preclinical studies demonstrated inhibition of uric acid uptake and favorable pharmacology, pharmacokinetic, toxicology, and tolerability findings. The candidate is currently in Phase III development for Hyperuricemia.

D-0120 - InventisBio Co., Ltd: D-0120 is an oral selective uric acid transporter inhibitor intended to block uric acid reabsorption in the renal proximal tubule. The candidate is being evaluated for Hyperuricemia and gout, with the objective of delivering potent serum uric acid reduction and a wider therapeutic window. D-0120 is currently in Phase II development. PRX-115 - Protalix Biotherapeutics: PRX-115 is a recombinant PEGylated uricase enzyme in development for uncontrolled gout. It is designed to convert uric acid into allantoin to support urinary elimination. The candidate is currently being evaluated in Phase II development.

Additional pipeline products covered include HR091506, IG3018, ABP-671, SAP-001, NNC4004-0002, BR2251, and SSS11.

Competitive Landscape and Key Companies

Approximately 15+ companies are advancing therapies within the Hyperuricemia pipeline. Sobi has one of the most advanced candidates, with AR882 in Phase III development. Other key companies include InventisBio Co., Ltd, Protalix Biotherapeutics, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., Intelligem Therapeutics Australia Pty Ltd., Atom Therapeutics, Shanton Pharma Holdings Limited, Novo Nordisk A/S, BioRay Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and 3SBio Inc.

Strategic Insights

The report analyzes the Hyperuricemia research and development environment, including unmet medical needs, emerging treatment approaches, clinical trial activity, drug mechanisms, regulatory designations, and the potential impact of investigational therapies. It also reviews Industry-Industry and Industry-Academia collaborations, licensing transactions, acquisitions, mergers, and funding activity shaping the competitive landscape.

Key areas addressed include the number of companies developing Hyperuricemia drugs, the distribution of candidates across development stages, recent clinical study progress, novel technologies intended to address limitations of existing therapies, and strategic activities supporting pipeline advancement. The findings offer actionable intelligence for pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology organizations, investors, researchers, and other stakeholders monitoring the global Hyperuricemia treatment market.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Executive Summary

Hyperuricemia: Overview



Introduction

Signs and Symptoms

Causes

Pathophysiology

Diagnosis Disease Management

Pipeline Therapeutics

Comparative Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment



Assessment by Product Type

Assessment by Stage and Product Type

Assessment by Route of Administration

Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration

Assessment by Molecule Type Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

Hyperuricemia- Analytical Perspective

Late Stage Products (Phase III)

Comparative Analysis

AR882: Sobi



Product Description

Research and Development Product Development Activities

Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

Comparative Analysis

D-0120: InventisBio Co., Ltd



Product Description

Research and Development Product Development Activities

Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

Comparative Analysis

Inactive Products

Comparative Analysis

Hyperuricemia Key Companies

Hyperuricemia Key Products

Hyperuricemia- Unmet Needs

Hyperuricemia- Market Drivers and Barriers

Hyperuricemia- Future Perspectives and Conclusion

Hyperuricemia Analyst Views

Appendix

List of Tables [12]

List of Figures [12]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Sobi

InventisBio Co., Ltd

Protalix Biotherapeutics

Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd.

Intelligem Therapeutics Australia Pty Ltd.

Atom Therapeutics

Shanton Pharma Holdings Limited

Novo Nordisk A/S

BioRay Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. 3SBio Inc

For more information about this clinical trials report visit

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