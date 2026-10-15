Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma (PTCL) Market Insights, Epidemiology, And Forecast, 2026-2036 7MM Market To Double To $1.6 Billion As Targeted Therapies Drive 7% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PTCL success hinges on biomarker-aligned therapies, clear superiority, broad subtype reach, and scalable commercialization, supported by uptake, pricing, access, and competitive insights.

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma - Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL) market across the United States, EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan was valued at approximately USD 800 million in 2025. According to the report, the market is projected to reach approximately USD 1.60 billion by 2036, expanding at a CAGR of about 7% during 2026-2036.

Market growth will be supported by improved disease recognition, wider use of molecular diagnostics, increasing PTCL incidence, and the advancement of targeted therapies for newly diagnosed and relapsed/refractory (R/R) disease. However, poor prognosis, high relapse rates, treatment toxicity, and limited durable responses continue to create significant unmet medical needs.

PTCL Epidemiology and Patient Burden

PTCL represents a rare and heterogeneous group of aggressive T-cell malignancies. It accounts for approximately 10-15% of non-Hodgkin lymphomas in the United States, 6.5% in Europe, and 25% in Japan. PTCL-not otherwise specified (PTCL-NOS), angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma (AITL), and anaplastic large cell lymphoma (ALCL) are among the most frequently diagnosed subtypes.



The United States recorded approximately 12,000 incident PTCL cases in 2025, with the patient population expected to increase through 2036.

Germany reported the highest number of cases among EU4 and the UK in 2025, with approximately 1,270 cases, followed by France and the UK.

Japan has a substantial PTCL burden due to endemic HTLV-1 infection, particularly in southwestern regions, and the country's rapidly aging population. Most patients are diagnosed at advanced stages III or IV, reflecting aggressive disease biology, nonspecific symptoms, and delays in diagnosis.

Improved pathology standards and molecular testing are reducing historical underdiagnosis and enabling more accurate subtype classification. Aging populations, immune dysregulation, autoimmune disease, HIV, and post-transplant immunosuppression are also contributing to the expanding high-risk patient pool.

Current PTCL Treatment Landscape

First-line PTCL treatment continues to rely primarily on anthracycline-based chemotherapy. CHOP remains widely used for CD30-negative disease, while ADCETRIS combined with CHP has become an important option for CD30-positive PTCL, particularly systemic ALCL. Eligible patients may receive autologous stem cell transplantation as consolidation after first remission.

Despite its established role, first-line chemotherapy frequently fails to produce durable remission. Patients who cannot tolerate cytotoxic chemotherapy have particularly limited options. Previous efforts to improve CHOP through combination strategies have often been constrained by increased toxicity and insufficient biologically guided patient selection.

Approved and subtype-specific treatments include ADCETRIS, BELEODAQ, POTELIGEO, XALKORI, EZHARMIA, FOLOTYN, and other agents used according to disease characteristics, treatment history, and regional availability. Japan remains a major center for PTCL therapy approvals, reflecting its regulatory activity and focus on rare T-cell malignancies.

In 2025, ADCETRIS generated more than USD 300 million across the leading markets and held the largest PTCL market share. Nevertheless, variability in CD30 expression and differences in clinical benefit across PTCL subtypes continue to influence treatment selection.

Emerging PTCL Pipeline and Competitive Landscape

The PTCL pipeline is increasingly focused on biomarker-aligned and targeted therapies. Leading investigational assets include lacutamab from Innate Pharma, soquelitinib from Corvus Pharmaceuticals, golidocitinib from Dizal Pharmaceutical, linperlisib from Shanghai YingLi Pharmaceutical, and duvelisib from Secura Bio.



Secura Bio's Phase III TERZO study of duvelisib remains on track for an interim data readout in early 2027.

Innate Pharma anticipates Phase II PTCL data for lacutamab by the end of 2026.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals continues enrollment in a registrational Phase III study of soquelitinib for R/R PTCL. The therapy has received FDA Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations. Dizal Pharmaceutical has reported golidocitinib data across newly diagnosed PTCL, R/R PTCL, rare PTCL subtypes, and PTCL-associated hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis.

Several emerging therapies are being evaluated for second-line use, including duvelisib, tolinapant with or without ASTX727, golidocitinib, lacutamab, and sugemalimab. Golidocitinib may be among the earliest of these candidates to enter the market, potentially by 2027. New launches are expected to increase competition in the R/R setting and place pressure on the market share of established therapies.

Key companies active in the PTCL market include Pfizer, Kyowa Kirin, Citius Pharmaceuticals, Secura Bio, Shanghai YingLi Pharmaceutical, Dizal Pharmaceutical, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Daiichi Sankyo, Takeda, Innate Pharma, and Acrotech BioPharma.

Market Outlook and Commercial Opportunities

The United States is forecast to account for approximately 68% of the PTCL market by 2036. Future commercial performance will depend on differentiated efficacy, manageable safety, biomarker-supported positioning, broad subtype applicability, and scalable market access strategies.

Pricing, reimbursement, and cost-effectiveness will remain critical to therapy adoption. For example, FOLOTYN has an estimated treatment cost of approximately USD 745,785 based on its recommended dosing schedule and an approximate price of USD 6,780 per 20 mg vial. As additional high-cost therapies enter the market, payers are expected to increase their focus on clinical value and alternative payment models.

Persistent Unmet Needs



No established universal standard of care for R/R PTCL

High relapse rates following first-line chemotherapy

Limited frontline options for patients unable to tolerate intensive treatment

Short response duration with several approved therapies

Diagnostic complexity and delayed subtype classification Need for safe, biologically guided treatments with broader applicability

The report provides epidemiology forecasts, historical and projected market sizing, therapy uptake analysis, pricing and reimbursement insights, competitive intelligence, SWOT and conjoint analysis, and profiles of approved and emerging PTCL therapies. It also incorporates perspectives from more than 10 key opinion leaders and subject matter experts affiliated with leading clinical and academic institutions.

With multiple mid-stage and late-stage assets progressing through clinical development, the PTCL treatment market is entering a period of increasing innovation. Therapies demonstrating clear clinical differentiation, durable responses, acceptable safety, and precise biomarker positioning are expected to be best placed to capture future market opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Insights

2. Report Introduction

3. Executive Summary

4. Key Events

4.1. Upcoming Key Catalysts

4.2. New flow

4.3. Data Presentation

4.4. Key Transactions and Collaborations

5. Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology

6. Peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL) Market Overview at a Glance

6.1. Market Landscape Analysis (By Molecule Type, Route of Administration [RoA], and Mechanism of action [MoA])

6.2. Emerging Landscape Analysis (by Molecule Type, Phase, and Route of Administration [RoA])

6.3. Market Share of Peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL) by Therapies (%) in the 7MM in 2025

6.4. Market Share of Peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL) by Therapies (%) in the 7MM in 2036

7. Disease Background and Overview of Peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL)

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Causes and Risk Factors

7.3. Signs and Symptoms

7.4. Pathophysiology

7.5. Diagnosis of Peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL)

8. Epidemiology and Patient Population of Peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL)

8.1. Key Findings

8.2. Assumptions and Rationale

8.3. Total Incident Cases of Peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL) in the 7MM

8.4. The United States

8.4.1. Total Incident cases of Peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL) in the US

8.4.2. Stage-specific Incident Cases of Peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL) in the US

8.4.3. Type-specific Incident Cases of Peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL) in the US

8.4.4. CD30 Expression-specific Incident Cases of Peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL) in the US

8.4.5. Line-wise Treated Cases of Peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL) in the US

8.5. EU4 and the UK

8.5.1. Total Incident cases of Peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL) in EU4 and the UK

8.5.2. Stage-specific Incident Cases of Peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL) in EU4 and the UK

8.5.3. Type-specific Incident Cases of Peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL) in EU4 and the UK

8.5.4. CD30 Expression-specific Incident Cases of Peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL) in EU4 and the UK

8.5.5. Line-wise Treated Cases of Peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL) in EU4 and the UK

8.6. Japan

8.6.1. Total Incident cases of Peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL) in Japan

8.6.2. Stage-specific Incident Cases of Peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL) in Japan

8.6.3. Type-specific Incident Cases of Peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL) in Japan

8.6.4. CD30 Expression-specific Incident Cases of Peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL) in Japan

8.6.5. Line-wise Treated Cases of Peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL) in Japan

9. Patient Journey of Peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL)

10. Marketed Therapies

10.1. Marketed Competitive Landscape of PTCL

10.2. Valemetostat tosilate (EZHARMIA): Daiichi Sankyo

10.2.1. Product Description

10.2.2. Regulatory Milestones

10.2.3. Other Developmental Activities

10.2.4. Summary of Pivotal Trials

10.2.5. Analyst's View

10.3. Crizotinib (XALKORI): Pfizer

10.3.1. Product Description

10.3.2. Regulatory Milestones

10.3.3. Other Developmental Activities

10.3.4. Summary of Pivotal Trials

10.3.5. Analyst's View

10.4. Tucidinostat (HIYASTA): HUYA Bioscience International (HUYABIO)

10.4.1. Product Description

10.4.2. Regulatory Milestones

10.4.3. Other Developmental Activities

10.4.4. Clinical Development

10.4.4.1. Clinical Trial Information

10.4.5. Summary of Pivotal Trials

10.4.6. Safety and Efficacy

10.4.7. Analyst's View

11. Emerging Therapies

11.1. Emerging Competitive Landscape of PTCL

11.2. Duvelisib (COPIKTRA): Secura Bio

11.2.1. Product Description

11.2.2. Other Developmental Activities

11.2.3. Clinical Development

11.2.3.1. Clinical Trial Information

11.2.4. Safety and Efficacy

11.2.5. Analyst Views

11.3. Lacutamab (IPH4102): Innate Pharma

11.3.1. Product Description

11.3.2. Other Developmental Activities

11.3.3. Clinical Development

11.3.3.1. Clinical Trial Information

11.3.4. Safety and Efficacy

11.3.5. Analyst Views

11.4. Linperlisib (YY-20394/ linprixetine): Shanghai YingLi Pharmaceutical

11.4.1. Product Description

11.4.2. Other Developmental Activities

11.4.3. Clinical Development

11.4.3.1. Clinical Trial Information

11.4.4. Safety and Efficacy

11.4.5. Analyst Views

11.5. KEYTRUDA: Merck

11.5.1. Product Description

11.5.2. Other Developmental Activities

11.5.3. Clinical Development

11.5.3.1. Clinical Trial Information

11.5.4. Safety and Efficacy

11.5.5. Analyst Views

11.6. OPDIVO: BMS

11.6.1. Product Description

11.6.2. Other Developmental Activities

11.6.3. Clinical Development

11.6.3.1. Clinical Trial Information

11.6.4. Safety and Efficacy

11.6.5. Analyst's Views

12. Peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL): 7MM Analysis

12.1. Key Findings

12.2. Market Outlook of Peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL)

12.3. Key Market Forecast Assumptions

12.3.1. Cost Assumptions

12.4. Conjoint Analysis of Peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL)

12.5. Total Market Size of Peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL) in the 7MM

12.6. Total Market Size of Peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL) by Therapies in the 7MM

12.7. The United States

12.7.1. Total Market Size of Peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL) in the United States

12.7.2. Total Market Size of Peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL) by Therapies in the United States

12.8. EU4 and the UK

12.8.1. Total Market Size of Peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL) in EU4 and the UK

12.8.2. Total Market Size of Peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL) by Therapies in EU4 and the UK

12.9. Japan

12.9.1. Total Market Size of Peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL) in Japan

12.9.2. Total Market Size of Peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL) by Therapies in Japan

13. Unmet Needs of Peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL)

14. SWOT Analysis of Peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL)

15. KOL Views of Peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL)

15.1. Expert/KOL Interview Highlights

16. Market Access and Reimbursement of Peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL)

16.1. The United States

16.2. In EU4 and the UK

16.2.1. Germany

16.2.2. France

16.2.3. Italy

16.2.4. Spain

16.2.5. United Kingdom

16.3. Japan

16.4. Summary and Comparison of Market Access and Pricing Policy Developments in 2025

16.5. Market Access and Reimbursement of Peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL) Therapies

17. Appendix

17.1. Bibliography

17.2. Report Methodology

18. Analyst's Capabilities

19. Disclaimer

20. About the Publisher

List of Tables [35]

List of Figures [35]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Acrotech Biopharma

Seattle Genetics

SECURA BIO

Astex Pharmaceuticals / Otsuka Pharmaceutical Dizal Pharmaceuticals

For more information about this report visit

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