Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease - 7MM Market Insights, Epidemiology, And Market Forecast - 2036 Precision Therapies And Genetic Diagnostics Unlock Growth Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) High unmet need, orphan drug incentives, advancing genetic diagnostics and gene-targeted pipelines create opportunities for strategic investment and market entry.

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease - Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT) disease market is entering a period of significant clinical and commercial development, driven by advances in genetic testing, improved disease subtype identification, and an expanding pipeline of targeted therapies. The report provides comprehensive analysis of CMT disease epidemiology, treatment practices, pipeline development, market access, and forecast trends across the United States, EU4 countries - Germany, Spain, Italy, and France - the United Kingdom, and Japan.

CMT disease is among the most common inherited neuromuscular disorders, affecting an estimated 2.6-3 million people worldwide. Epidemiological studies indicate a prevalence of approximately 1 in 2,500 people in the United States and Europe, although reported rates vary by geography and diagnostic methodology. In Japan, prevalence is estimated at approximately 1 in 10,000 people. The actual patient population may be higher because of delayed diagnosis, incomplete genetic testing, and the clinical complexity of less common subtypes.

More than 100 genes have been associated with CMT disease, with PMP22, MPZ, GJB1, and MFN2 among the most frequently implicated. CMT1A, associated with duplication of the PMP22 gene, represents approximately 60-70% of CMT disease cases. The growing adoption of next-generation sequencing, molecular diagnostics, Nerve Conduction Studies (NCS), and electromyography (EMG) is improving diagnostic accuracy, supporting subtype classification, and enabling more precise enrollment in clinical trials.

Current Treatment Landscape and Unmet Medical Need

There are currently no FDA-approved disease-modifying therapies for CMT disease. Management remains focused on physical therapy, occupational therapy, muscle strengthening, stretching, orthopedic support, shoe orthotics, leg braces, corrective surgery, and pharmacological management of neuropathic pain and musculoskeletal discomfort. Treatment is individualized according to genetic subtype, functional impairment, disease severity, and progression.

Major unmet needs include the absence of curative or disease-modifying therapies, delayed genetic diagnosis, progressive disability despite supportive treatment, and limited targeted options for genetically diverse patient populations. These challenges can substantially affect mobility, quality of life, and long-term functional independence, creating a strong need for therapies capable of slowing peripheral nerve degeneration or improving neuromuscular function.

Pipeline Innovation Reshapes the CMT Disease Market

The emerging CMT disease pipeline includes siRNA therapies, Antisense Oligonucleotides (ASOs), HDAC6 inhibitors, gene therapies, neuromuscular modulators, and other precision medicine approaches. These programs are designed to address pathogenic gene overexpression, axonal degeneration, peripheral nerve dysfunction, and impaired skeletal muscle activation.

Key investigational assets include ignaseclant (NMDP-08) from NMD Pharma, EDK060 from Novartis, ABS-0871 from Actio Biosciences, VCA-894A, AGT-100216, and govorestat from Applied Therapeutics. Several development programs have received orphan drug incentives, reflecting the considerable unmet medical need and limited availability of effective pharmacological options.

Govorestat is being developed for CMT-SORD and has received Orphan Medicinal Product Designation from the European Medicines Agency and Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA. Ignaseclant, also identified as NMDP-08/NMD670, is an investigational first-in-class inhibitor of the skeletal muscle specific Chloride Ion Channel 1 (ClC-1). The therapy has been evaluated in the Phase IIa SYNAPSE-CMT study involving patients with CMT types 1 or 2.



In March 2026, NMD Pharma announced presentations highlighting safety and efficacy data from the Phase IIa SYNAPSE-CMT study.

In February 2026, Cycle Pharmaceuticals announced the completion of its acquisition of Applied Therapeutics.

In February 2026, NMD Pharma reported topline results from the Phase IIa SYNAPSE-CMT study of ignaseclant. In March 2025, Actio Biosciences announced that the first participant had been dosed in a Phase I clinical trial of ABS-0871 for CMT disease 2C.

Market Growth Drivers and Commercial Outlook

The CMT disease therapeutics market is expected to evolve from a supportive care based model toward genetically targeted and disease-modifying treatment. Growth will be supported by increased rare disease awareness, broader access to molecular diagnostics, orphan drug incentives, clinical trial activity, and investment in inherited neuromuscular disorders.

The United States is expected to remain a major market because of its established rare disease development ecosystem, access to advanced genetic testing, and favorable incentives for orphan therapies. Across the 7MM, market expansion will also depend on regulatory approvals, treatment pricing, reimbursement decisions, demonstrated long-term safety, and evidence that emerging therapies can preserve motor function or slow disease progression.

Uptake of supportive and rehabilitative interventions is expected to remain stable because these services continue to form the foundation of CMT disease management. Adoption of emerging precision therapies is likely to occur gradually and will be influenced by genetic eligibility, efficacy, route and frequency of administration, payer coverage, physician acceptance, and real-world outcomes. Therapies addressing well-defined genetic subtypes may achieve earlier adoption where diagnostic pathways and patient identification are established.

Competitive Intelligence and Strategic Market Assessment

The report evaluates clinical development, therapy uptake, peak patient share, revenue potential, pricing trends, reimbursement, and competitive positioning during the 2022-2036 period. It also reviews key companies, including NMD Pharma, Novartis, Actio Biosciences, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Augustine Therapeutics, and ENCell.

Primary research incorporates perspectives from more than 10 Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) and Subject Matter Experts (SMEs), including clinicians, researchers, professors, and other specialists. These insights help validate epidemiological assumptions, treatment patterns, accessibility barriers, patient adherence, therapy switching, and anticipated adoption of emerging CMT disease treatments.

SWOT and conjoint analyses assess competitive strengths, development risks, diagnostic challenges, geographical accessibility, and treatment attributes such as safety, efficacy, administration frequency, route of administration, probability of success, order of market entry, and addressable patient population. This evidence supports market forecasting, pipeline prioritization, product positioning, and launch strategy development.

Key Report Insights



CMT disease patient population and epidemiology forecasts across the 7MM

Historical and forecasted CMT disease market trends from 2022-2036

Current standards of care and evolving treatment algorithms

Pipeline analysis and profiles of prominent emerging therapies

Drug uptake, peak patient share, pricing, and reimbursement assessment

Competitive landscape and market opportunity analysis

Patient burden, unmet needs, and diagnostic trends by geography Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled analysis of complex market datasets

The report offers actionable intelligence for pharmaceutical companies, investors, healthcare providers, and other stakeholders evaluating opportunities in the Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease market. By integrating epidemiology-based forecasting, clinical pipeline analysis, expert perspectives, and market access considerations, it supports informed decisions related to research investment, competitive strategy, therapy development, and commercialization across major global markets.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Insights

2. Report Introduction

3. Executive Summary

4. Key Events

4.1. Upcoming Key Catalysts

4.2. Key Conferences And Meetings

4.3. Key Transactions And Collaborations

4.4. News Flow

5. Epidemiology and Market Methodology of Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT) Disease

6. Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT) Disease Market Overview at a Glance

6.1. Emerging Landscape Analysis (By Molecule Type, Phase, and Route of Administration [ROA])

6.2. Market Share of CMT Disease By Therapies (%) in the 7MM in 2028

6.3. Market Share of CMT Disease By Therapies (%) in the 7MM in 2036

7. Disease Background And Overview of Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT) Disease

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Causes

7.3. Diagnosis

7.3.1. Diagnostic Guidelines

7.3.2. Diagnostic Algorithm

8. Treatment and Management

8.1. Treatment Guidelines

8.2. Treatment Algorithm

9. Epidemiology and Patient Population of Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT) Disease

9.1. Key Findings

9.2. Assumptions and Rationale: The 7MM

9.3. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CMT Disease in the 7MM

9.4. The United States

9.4.1. Total Prevalent Cases of CMT Disease in the United States

9.4.2. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CMT Disease in the United States

9.4.3. Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CMT Disease in the United States

9.4.4. Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CMT Disease in the United States

9.4.5. Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CMT Disease in the United States

9.4.6. Total treated cases of CMT Disease in the United States

9.5. EU4 and the UK

9.5.1. Total Prevalent Cases of CMT Disease in EU and the UK

9.5.2. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CMT Disease in EU and the UK

9.5.3. Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CMT Disease in EU and the UK

9.5.4. Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CMT Disease in EU and the UK

9.5.5. Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CMT Disease in EU and the UK

9.5.6. Total treated cases of CMT Disease in EU and the UK

9.6. Japan

9.6.1. Total Prevalent Cases of CMT Disease in Japan

9.6.2. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CMT Disease in Japan

9.6.3. Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CMT Disease in Japan

9.6.4. Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CMT Disease in Japan

9.6.5. Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CMT Disease in Japan

9.6.6. Total treated cases of CMT Disease in Japan

10. Patient Journey of Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT) Disease

11. Emerging Therapies

11.1. Competitive Landscape: Emerging Therapies

11.2. Ignaseclant (NMDP-08): NMD Pharma

11.2.1. Product Description

11.2.2. Other Developmental Activities

11.2.3. Clinical Development

11.2.4. Safety and Efficacy

11.2.5. Analyst's View

11.3. ABS-0871: Actiobiosciences

11.3.1. Product Description

11.3.2. Other Developmental Activities

11.3.3. Clinical Development

11.3.4. Safety and Efficacy

11.3.5. Analyst's View

12. Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT) Disease: Seven Major Market Analysis

12.1. Key Findings

12.2. Market Outlook

12.3. Conjoint Analysis

12.4. Key Market Forecast Assumptions

12.5. Total Market Size of CMT Disease in the 7MM

12.6. Total Market Size of CMT Disease by Therapies in 7MM

12.7. The United States Market Size

12.7.1. Total Market Size of CMT Disease in the United States

12.7.2. Total Market Size of CMT Disease by Current SOC in the United States

12.7.3. Total Market Size of CMT Disease by Emerging Therapies in the United States

12.8. EU4 and the UK Market Size

12.8.1. Total Market Size of CMT Disease in EU4 and the UK

12.8.2. Total Market Size of CMT Disease by Current SOC in EU4 and the UK

12.8.3. Total Market Size of CMT Disease by Emerging Therapies in EU4 and the UK

12.9. Japan Market Size

12.9.1. Total Market Size of CMT Disease in Japan

12.9.2. Total Market Size of CMT Disease by Current SOC in Japan

12.9.3. Total Market Size of CMT Disease by Emerging Therapies in Japan

13. Unmet Needs of Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT) Disease

14. SWOT Analysis of Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT) Disease

15. KOL Views of Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT) Disease

15.1. Expert/KOL Interview Highlights

16. Market Access and Reimbursement of Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT) Disease

16.1. United States

16.1.1. Centre for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS)

16.2. EU4 and the UK

16.2.1. Germany

16.2.2. France

16.2.3. Italy

16.2.4. Spain

16.2.5. United Kingdom

16.3. Japan

16.4. Summary and comparison of Market Access and Pricing Policy Developments in 2025

17. Appendix

17.1. Bibliography

17.2. Report Methodology

18. Analyst's Capabilities

19. Disclaimer

20. About the Publisher

List of Tables [35]

List of Figures [35]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



NMD Pharma

Actio Biosciences

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Augustine Therapeutics

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