Michelle Cratcha Witt, Featured By Influential Women, Strengthens Support For Women And Families Through Life Choices

NE, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A Servant-Leader Combining Clinical Experience and Nonprofit Leadership to Expand Life-Affirming Care Across Rural NebraskaFremont, Nebraska – Michelle Cratcha Witt is a nonprofit healthcare leader and licensed practical nurse whose more than 20 years of experience have been dedicated to supporting women, children, and families through compassionate, life-affirming care. As Executive Director of Life Choices, she combines a diverse clinical background with nonprofit leadership to help women and families access practical resources, medical services, education, and ongoing support.Michelle's career has included experience in pediatrics, labor and delivery, postpartum care, medical-surgical nursing, orthopedics, pulmonary medicine, long-term care, and home healthcare. This broad clinical foundation has shaped her client-centered approach and strengthened her ability to understand the complex needs of women navigating under-supported or unexpected pregnancies.At Life Choices, Michelle oversees daily operations, coordinates programs, and works to broaden the organization's reach across rural communities. The organization provides pregnancy confirmation services, including pregnancy testing and first-trimester limited obstetric ultrasound, alongside parenting education, material assistance, and referrals for housing, healthcare, and educational resources. Her leadership is focused on ensuring that women receive compassionate support while connecting them with resources that can help them move forward.Before joining Life Choices Fremont, Michelle spent nearly eight years with Essential Pregnancy Services in Omaha. During that time, she progressed from Licensed Practical Nurse to Director of Health and Wellness, taking on responsibility for clinical operations and helping integrate medical services with compassionate client support. She also served as Director of Operations for Heart of a Child Ministries, where she promoted fetal development education and community outreach.Her approach to leadership is grounded in listening and service. Michelle attributes her success to having a serving attitude, being a great listener so women feel heard, and continually pursuing training in trauma-informed care and crisis communication. She believes that passion and drive have enabled her to excel while helping thousands of women throughout her career.“Lead with compassion and be willing to step into hard situations-this work requires both strength and heart,” is the career advice Michelle carries with her. She emphasizes the importance of truly listening, remaining committed to personal growth, and not allowing a lack of experience or credentials to become a barrier to making a difference. For Michelle, consistency and genuine care can create a lasting impact.She also sees significant potential in encouraging more young women to enter the field. Michelle believes peer support can build trust in ways that other forms of assistance cannot, and that young women who take on leadership and mentoring roles can create powerful, lasting change within their communities.The work also presents significant challenges. Michelle recognizes that undocumented women may fear government agencies while simultaneously facing language barriers, making trust-building and bilingual outreach especially important. She advocates for organizations to develop stronger bilingual capabilities and create environments where women feel safe seeking assistance.At the same time, Michelle sees opportunities to expand medical and support services, including some prenatal care and case management. Such developments could help organizations meet more of the needs faced by women and families while maintaining services that remain donor-funded and free for clients.Certified in Limited Obstetric Ultrasound and holding a nursing license, Michelle continues to connect clinical knowledge with organizational leadership. Her commitment to trauma-informed support, active listening, mentorship, continuity of care, and collaborative community partnerships reflects her broader goal of strengthening support systems for vulnerable populations.Michelle's professional philosophy is deeply connected to her personal values. Her faith in God, belief in the value of every human life, and commitment to treating every person with dignity, compassion, and respect guide both her work and personal life. For her, success is ultimately measured not by status or titles, but by integrity, meaningful service, and the lives she has touched.Through her leadership at Life Choices, Michelle continues to champion initiatives designed to empower women, support healthy families, and foster lasting positive change throughout the communities she serves.Learn More about Michelle Cratcha Witt:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Editorial Team

Influential Women

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Michelle Cratcha Witt, Featured By Influential Women, Strengthens Support For Women And Families Through Life Choices News Provided By Influential Women October 15, 2026, 08:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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