Dhanush Says Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2' Is A Must Must Must Watch!

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 15 (IANS) National Award winning actor, director and producer Dhanush, who has watched the first day first show of Superstar Rajinikanth's eagerly awaited action entertainer 'Jailer 2', has now said that the film was a "Must Must Must Watch".

Taking to his X timeline to pen his thoughts on the film soon after watching it, Dhanush wrote, "JAILER 2 is a MUST MUST MUST watch. BLOCKBUSTER (followed by a number of fire symbols). A FEAST for every Thalaivar fan."

Apart from Dhanush, several other top stars from the south too made a beeline to the theatres to catch the first day first show of the film, which has taken a strong opening with positive reviews pouring in from all areas.

Among those who were spotted watching the first day first show of the film were actors Vishnu Vishal, Soori, director Karthik Subbaraj and producer Nagavamsi all of whom were thrilled about the film.

Director Karthik Subbaraj, on his X timeline, wrote, "Thalaivar sets the screen on Wild Wild Fire. Can't take my eyes off him.... Love you Thalaivaaaa. Goosebumps Overloaded Mass Blast.... #Jailer2.@Nelsondilpkumar writing and execution(Excellent symbol).@anirudhofficial breathes high octane energy in every frame. Whattey wonderful moment to see @mithunda_off sir, @Mohanlal sir @NimmaShivanna sir @bindasbhidu sir @vidya_balan madam @iHrithik sir @iam_SJSuryah sir all in one film. Entertainment max. Thank you @sunpictures and whole cast n crew for giving us Blockbuster feast in Theatres."

Vishnu Vishal, for his part, wrote, "#Jailer2 - WHAT A BLAST! The most I whistled for a Tamil film in recent times.. Total feast from Thalaivar... The mass scenes were a scream and laughed out loud for the comedy too..50 varshama.. One Sun One Moon Only One Superstar!!! Congrats @sunpictures@Nelsondilpkumar on a big blockbuster. @anirudhofficial you were amazing as always!!!"

Telugu producer Naga Vamsi wrote, "When it comes to SUPERSTAR cinema, there's NO ROOM for 1st Half vs 2nd Half comparisons! This Dasara, the box-office is set for an absolute BLAST with the arrival of MVP. #Jailer2 is packed with PEAK MASS SAMBAVAM moments from start to finish! Every action block is an absolute feast, making it a full-on Mass Entertainer for families and audiences."

He went on to add, "The way @Nelsondilpkumar presents SUPERSTAR @rajinikanth SIR, the story, writing, emotions and fun... Everything is on Point! An absolute winner! And my dearest ROCKSTAR @anirudhofficial... What a Beast! When RAJINI SIR lights up the screen, he went ALL OUT with his songs and BGM, turning every moment into Pure Fireworks! He delivers big, every single time."

For the unaware, director Nelson Dilipkumar's eagerly awaited action entertainer 'Jailer 2', featuring Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead, hit screens on Thursday.