3rd Attempt in One Week: Draft Protesters Storm Israeli Army Site
(MENAFN) Dozens of ultra-Orthodox Jewish demonstrators protesting mandatory military service forced their way into a building housing an Israeli army training program in Bnei Brak, a city east of Tel Aviv, on Wednesday, according to Israeli media.
Some protesters got inside the building, but an Israeli news website reported they apparently never reached the soldiers there.
The site is home to Kodkod, a military program that trains ultra-Orthodox Jews for software development and cybersecurity roles.
Television footage showed demonstrators scuffling with police, who said they arrested two people. An Israeli daily newspaper said it was the third attempt to storm the building in a single week.
Political leaders swiftly condemned the incident. Opposition Yisrael Beiteinu leader Avigdor Lieberman said anyone who tries to storm an army base is a “terrorist” and urged that they be arrested and jailed.
Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett blamed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Shas party leader Aryeh Deri for fueling draft evasion at the expense of Israelis who serve. Bennett vowed that, after the Oct. 27 elections, he would shift 30 billion shekels ($9.68 billion) in state funding away from draft evaders and toward those who do serve.
Ultra-Orthodox Jews account for about 14% of Israel’s population of more than 10 million. Many reject military service in favor of religious study, even though a June 2024 Supreme Court ruling ordered their conscription.
Some protesters got inside the building, but an Israeli news website reported they apparently never reached the soldiers there.
The site is home to Kodkod, a military program that trains ultra-Orthodox Jews for software development and cybersecurity roles.
Television footage showed demonstrators scuffling with police, who said they arrested two people. An Israeli daily newspaper said it was the third attempt to storm the building in a single week.
Political leaders swiftly condemned the incident. Opposition Yisrael Beiteinu leader Avigdor Lieberman said anyone who tries to storm an army base is a “terrorist” and urged that they be arrested and jailed.
Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett blamed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Shas party leader Aryeh Deri for fueling draft evasion at the expense of Israelis who serve. Bennett vowed that, after the Oct. 27 elections, he would shift 30 billion shekels ($9.68 billion) in state funding away from draft evaders and toward those who do serve.
Ultra-Orthodox Jews account for about 14% of Israel’s population of more than 10 million. Many reject military service in favor of religious study, even though a June 2024 Supreme Court ruling ordered their conscription.
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