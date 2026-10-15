Israeli Troops Shoot, Detain West Bank Man Wanted Since 2017
(MENAFN) Israeli forces shot and detained a Palestinian man they had been looking for since 2017 during a raid in the northern occupied West Bank on Wednesday, a local prisoners’ rights official told a Turkish news agency.
Samer Bani Odeh, a man in his 40s, was hit in the hand when Israeli special forces stormed his home and those of his brothers in the town of Tammun, southeast of Tubas, said Kamal Bani Odeh, head of the Palestinian Prisoners Club in Tubas.
Earlier in the day, Israeli forces arrested one of Samer Bani Odeh’s brothers in an effort to pressure him into surrendering, then freed him several hours later, the official said.
According to the official, Bani Odeh served two years in Israeli prisons during the Second Intifada. His family has endured repeated Israeli raids and arrests over the years, including the detention of his wife, son and brothers, he added.
In a separate incident, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said a 21-year-old Palestinian was taken to hospital after Israeli forces beat him at the Al-Murabba checkpoint, west of Nablus. The man, from the nearby village of Tell, had been held since 7 am and was released hours later, the society said.
Roughly 9,350 Palestinians, including 350 children and 90 women, are currently held in Israeli prisons. Human rights groups have reported widespread torture, starvation and medical neglect there, which they say have contributed to dozens of deaths in custody.
Samer Bani Odeh, a man in his 40s, was hit in the hand when Israeli special forces stormed his home and those of his brothers in the town of Tammun, southeast of Tubas, said Kamal Bani Odeh, head of the Palestinian Prisoners Club in Tubas.
Earlier in the day, Israeli forces arrested one of Samer Bani Odeh’s brothers in an effort to pressure him into surrendering, then freed him several hours later, the official said.
According to the official, Bani Odeh served two years in Israeli prisons during the Second Intifada. His family has endured repeated Israeli raids and arrests over the years, including the detention of his wife, son and brothers, he added.
In a separate incident, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said a 21-year-old Palestinian was taken to hospital after Israeli forces beat him at the Al-Murabba checkpoint, west of Nablus. The man, from the nearby village of Tell, had been held since 7 am and was released hours later, the society said.
Roughly 9,350 Palestinians, including 350 children and 90 women, are currently held in Israeli prisons. Human rights groups have reported widespread torture, starvation and medical neglect there, which they say have contributed to dozens of deaths in custody.
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