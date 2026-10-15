Zelenskyy Criticises Trump's Russian Fuel Deal
CNN reported that Zelenskyy made the remarks on Wednesday during an interview with British media personality Piers Morgan on his YouTube programme, Piers Morgan Uncensored.
Asked whether he felt“betrayed” by the Trump administration, Zelenskyy replied,“Yes”.
“It's a pity that we are losing a strong partner,” he told Morgan.
Zelenskyy said it was painful for Ukraine when Trump chose a side in the war.
He also claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin wanted Trump to be weak and did not care about US elections.
The remarks followed Trump's announcement last week that Putin had agreed to supply diesel fuel to the US market.
The deal drew criticism in the United States and concern among European allies, CNN reported.
Russian forces launched fresh attacks on Ukraine on Monday, hours after Trump said an“energy ceasefire” had come into effect. Neither Moscow nor Kyiv had publicly confirmed the measure.
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