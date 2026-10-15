Economy Minister Hanif Seeks Qatar's Support For Returnees

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): The Minister of Economy has called on Qatar to help meet the immediate and long-term needs of Afghan migrants returning from Iran and Pakistan.

In a statement posted on X, the Ministry of Economy said Qari Din Mohammad Hanif met Qatar's ambassador to Afghanistan, Mardef Ali Al-Qashouti, in Kabul.

The statement said the two sides discussed the needs of returning migrants.

Hanif thanked the Qatari government for its assistance and called for further support to address the immediate and long-term needs of returnees, according to the statement.

Al-Qashouti said he had conveyed the issues rose during the meeting to officials in Doha and would follow up on cooperation in this area.

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