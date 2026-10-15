50-Member Afghan Business Delegation Travels To Indonesia For Trade Fair

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): A 50-member delegation of Afghan traders has travelled to Indonesia to participate in an international trade fair, the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) said on Thursday.

The chamber said in a statement that the delegation, led by its Deputy Head for Social and Cultural Affairs, Mawlawi Habibullah Omar, had arrived in Jakarta, the Indonesian capital, to attend the exhibition.

The visit aims to showcase Afghan products and investment opportunities, exchange information on regional and international markets and explore ways to strengthen cooperation between the private sectors of the two countries, the statement said.

The delegation is also scheduled to meet Indonesian traders and investors on the sidelines of the exhibition.

During the meetings, ACCI representatives will highlight business and investment opportunities in Afghanistan, outline the potential of various economic sectors and encourage Indonesian investors to invest in Afghanistan and establish joint ventures.

The chamber said the meetings could also help strengthen ties between business institutions in the two countries, facilitate the exchange of commercial information and experience, identify joint investment opportunities, and help Afghan traders gain access to new markets.

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