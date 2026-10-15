Iranian Guards Say Cargo Ship Sinks After Striking Mine in Hormuz Strait
(MENAFN) Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy reported Wednesday that a vessel transporting more than 2,500 containers sank after hitting a naval mine while attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz using “an unauthorized” route.
According to reports, the IRGC Navy said the ship struck the mine and caught fire while navigating what it described as “a dangerous and unauthorized” passage through the strategically important waterway.
The vessel went down in waters south of the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday morning after the blaze grew more intense, the statement said.
The IRGC Navy called on nearby vessels and fishermen to remain highly vigilant while operating in the area, warning that containers from the sunken ship were drifting on the water’s surface.
Officials did not disclose the ship’s name, flag, or operating company, nor did they provide information about the crew’s fate.
According to reports, the IRGC Navy said the ship struck the mine and caught fire while navigating what it described as “a dangerous and unauthorized” passage through the strategically important waterway.
The vessel went down in waters south of the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday morning after the blaze grew more intense, the statement said.
The IRGC Navy called on nearby vessels and fishermen to remain highly vigilant while operating in the area, warning that containers from the sunken ship were drifting on the water’s surface.
Officials did not disclose the ship’s name, flag, or operating company, nor did they provide information about the crew’s fate.
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