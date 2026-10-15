MENAFN - TimesNewswire ) Beijing, China / Тimesnewswire / October 13, 2026 –According to IDC, global humanoid robot shipments reached nearly 25,000 units in H1 2026 (+432.1% YoY), with market size exceeding $740 million. IDC projects shipments to surpass 750,000 units by 2030 as competition shifts toward real-world deployment, scalable applications and commercial value creation.

Among the world's top three humanoid robot vendors by shipment volume, Booster Robotics stands out for its developer-first strategy, combining robot hardware, operating systems, and development tools into an integrated platform for the global embodied AI community.

Global Developer Demand Fuels Booster's Growth

Booster Robotics' position reflects demand from a diverse international user base rather than reliance on a small number of large-scale procurement contracts.

Its robots are used by universities and research institutions, embodied AI algorithm teams, robotics competition teams and commercial customers across more than 40 countries and regions. These customers purchase robots to support hands-on research, algorithm development, experimentation and real-world task execution.

This demand reflects Booster Robotics' focus on building a development platform for ongoing use, rather than delivering standalone hardware for one-off projects. By integrating its self-developed robot platforms with Booster OS and Booster Studio, the company enables developers to work on embodied AI applications without having to build the underlying hardware and software infrastructure from scratch.

The approach has gained traction in international robotics competitions. At RoboCup 2026, 38 of the 59 teams competing from around the world used Booster Robotics platforms, including established teams from Europe and the Americas. Teams competing on Booster robots won the championships in all three divisions: Small, Middle and Large.

An Open Development Platform Expands the Ecosystem

Beyond hardware shipments, Booster Robotics is expanding the tools and community that support embodied AI development.

Since 2026, the global user base of Booster Studio, the world's first integrated development environment (IDE) built for embodied AI, has grown rapidly. From leading research labs to secondary school students, developers and robotics enthusiasts are using the platform to build and test embodied AI applications in simulation, lowering the barriers to entry and making development more accessible.

In July 2026, Booster Robotics hosted Season 1 of the Booster Champion simulation competition, setting a new record with over 1,000 teams registered globally in two weeks. Using Booster Robotics' development platform, participants designed, trained, and validated embodied AI systems to perceive, make decisions, and act in the physical world.

From Robot Performance to Full-Stack Embodied AI Capabilities

IDC's report highlights an industry shift from standalone hardware metrics toward comprehensive embodied AI capabilities, favoring companies that effectively integrate technology, engineering, and real-world applications. This directly reflects Booster Robotics' strategy since its founding, having built a full technology stack across hardware, operating systems, development tools, and developer ecosystems.

Reflecting this full-stack approach, Booster Robotics launched the flagship Booster T2 in July 2026. Built for real-world execution, it integrates powerful payload capacity, high hardware reliability, full-body teleoperation, and open connectivity to rapidly translate developer creativity into real world execution, gaining swift adoption among top global clients, including in the U.S.

By connecting real-world deployments with continuous development, Booster Robotics creates a reinforcing cycle where practical experience drives ongoing platform improvements. As the market scales, long-term leadership will increasingly depend on the strength of this underlying platform and its enabling ecosystem.

About Booster Robotics

Established in 2023,Booster Robotics is a technology company focused on the R&D of humanoid robot hardware, operating systems, and development tools. With the vision of“making humanoid robots as simple, reliable, and practical as computers,” it builds fullchain competitiveness from hardware to software to the embodied development ecosystem, and is committed to collaborating with global developers to drive productivity transformation.