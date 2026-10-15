Meeza, Microsoft To Bring Microsoft Sovereign Private Cloud To Qatar

Meeza, Qatar's leading Managed IT Services and Data Centres provider, and Microsoft announced yesterday plans to bring Microsoft Sovereign Private Cloud to organisations in Qatar with Azure Local as the foundation.

Delivered from Meeza's local data-centre environment and supported by its connectivity and end-to-end managed-services capabilities, the offering will enable customers to run selected critical, regulated and sensitive workloads on cloud-consistent infrastructure deployed and operated within Qatar.

As organisations across Qatar accelerate digital transformation and explore new opportunities presented by artificial intelligence, government entities, critical-infrastructure operators and regulated industries must balance innovation with requirements for data residency, security, resilience and operational control. The new offering gives these organisations greater choice over where and how they deploy and manage their applications, data, and infrastructure.

Under the planned service model, Microsoft will provide the Azure Local technology underpinning the environment, while Meeza will provide the Qatar-based data-centre infrastructure, hardware, connectivity, deployment and ongoing managed services. This combination will give customers access to a locally delivered environment, a consistent Azure operating model and a single local service provider to support the full lifecycle of their deployment.

The offering will support a hybrid-cloud approach, allowing organisations to place workloads in the environment that best matches their operational, security and regulatory requirements. Customers can run selected workloads in Meeza-hosted Azure Local environments and, where appropriate, connect to Microsoft Azure public-cloud services, providing a foundation for future modernisation as their business and technology requirements evolve.

Meeza's high-capacity connectivity services are planned to connect customers' private-cloud environments with Microsoft Azure. This will provide the infrastructure foundation for hybrid-cloud scenarios, business continuity, and disaster recovery, including the ability to replicate and recover eligible workloads between Microsoft Azure and Meeza-hosted Azure Local environments, subject to each customer's selected services and architecture.

For government entities, Meeza's connectivity to Qatar's Government Network is planned to provide a dedicated route to eligible Azure Local workloads hosted in Meeza's data-centre environment without relying on the public internet. Together with Meeza's local operations and managed services, this will provide a resilient foundation for government, regulated and mission-critical workloads.

The locally delivered service model is intended to help organisations modernise applications, reduce latency, support business continuity and apply consistent security and governance across their hybrid-cloud environments. It will also provide flexible options for scaling infrastructure and workloads while retaining greater local control over data and operations.

Mohamed Ali al-Ghaithani, CEO of Meeza, said:“By combining Microsoft Azure technology with Meeza's local infrastructure, connectivity, data centre capabilities, and managed services, we can provide customers with a comprehensive cloud environment delivered and managed locally in Qatar.

Ahmad El Dandachi, country general manager, Microsoft Qatar, said:“As Qatar accelerates its digital transformation and AI ambitions, organisations need greater choice in how they deploy and operate critical workloads. Microsoft Sovereign Private Cloud, with Azure Local as its infrastructure foundation, brings Azure capabilities into locally operated environments and gives customers greater control over where their infrastructure, workloads and data reside.”

Through the offering, organisations will have access to a single local provider that supports their environment from initial assessment and deployment through ongoing operations. The integrated delivery model is designed to simplify private-cloud adoption and application modernisation while giving customers greater control over their infrastructure, workloads and data.

MEEZA Microsoft Microsoft Sovereign Private Cloud